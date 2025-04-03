ZIFA Launches ‘Warrior Pride’ Design Competition for National Team Kits

Sports Correspondent

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced the launch of an exciting design competition called ‘Warrior Pride’, inviting designers to submit their creative concepts for the national football team’s jerseys and related kit merchandise.

ZIFA revealed that the winning designer will be awarded a cash prize of $3,000, along with a fully sponsored trip to Morocco to attend the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 tournament. The competition aims to engage local talent in creating a fresh and inspiring look for the national team, showcasing the spirit of Zimbabwean football on the continental stage.

