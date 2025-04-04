Geza: We Have Mnangagwa’s Medical Records

By A Correspondent

War veteran Blessed Runesu Geza, widely known as Comrade Bombshell, declared that he and his colleagues, who oppose President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s third-term aspirations, are now pursuing the impeachment route.

Impeachment is a legal procedure used to formally accuse a public official, such as a president, of misconduct or illegal actions while in office, with the ultimate aim of removing them from office if they are found guilty.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel on April 2, Geza announced that they have taken significant steps in their push to remove President Mnangagwa from power. “Today, I am announcing a further step in our fight to rescue Zimbabwe from Emmerson and his looting mafia. We have escalated our efforts. We are moving forward with the impeachment of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa. The die is cast, and tomorrow we begin this process,” Geza stated.

Geza went on to elaborate that their move for impeachment stems from claims that President Mnangagwa is no longer mentally capable of performing his duties. “We are constitutionalists, so we are using the Constitution to reclaim the country. Section 97(1)(d) of the Constitution allows for the removal of a president due to incapacity to perform presidential functions, specifically when there is a lack of mental capacity,” he added.

The war veteran further claimed that President Mnangagwa is suffering from vascular dementia, which he believes renders the president incapable of fulfilling his presidential responsibilities effectively. Vascular dementia is a condition caused by poor blood circulation to the brain, leading to cognitive impairment such as memory loss, confusion, and difficulty with thinking and problem-solving.

“Mnangagwa is suffering from vascular dementia,” Geza asserted. “We have copies of his medical records. His doctors have informed him, his family is aware, and the looting mafia knows about it too.”

Geza claimed that some members of Mnangagwa’s family and associates, particularly individuals linked to businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, are exploiting the president’s condition. “They are taking advantage of his memory loss and confusion to have him sign documents that promote their corruption and looting,” he said.

According to Geza, the extent of Mnangagwa’s cognitive decline is severe. “Last Thursday, he forgot who July Moyo was and which ministry he heads. He even argues with his aides about whether he is at home or in the office. The situation is dire,” Geza explained.

He further accused those around the president of manipulating his condition for their benefit. “As a result, vultures are circling. They are looting in his name, selling off state-owned enterprises, and making decisions like hiring and firing officials as if they are in charge,” Geza claimed.

Geza went on to highlight that unelected individuals have been taking advantage of Mnangagwa’s condition to exercise presidential powers. “Unvetted individuals, whom the public didn’t elect, are now wielding presidential authority. They follow him to his farm, awarding government tenders in his name. They seize land in his name, and they even appoint or dismiss high-ranking officials such as army generals on his behalf. It’s become a free-for-all for the criminals around him,” he said.

In the past, President Mnangagwa had mentioned that he was aware of some members of parliament plotting to impeach him after his election. “In May 2018, Mnangagwa informed ZANU-PF members that he had received intelligence about potential impeachment attempts,” Geza recalled.

