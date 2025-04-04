Govt Starts Competing With Geza Over Anti-Tagwirei-rism

When top govt prophet Andrew Wutaunashe at the weekend all of a sudden begun praising war veteran Blessed Geza as the man who’s fixing and bathing ‘all of us,’ no one would have thought the state is soon to launch a completion with him (Geza).



Geza on Wed exposed President Mnangagwa crony Kuda Tagwirei over land permit issuances.

ED's Prophet Wutaunashe Performs U-Turn On Blessed Geza, Praises Him As The Man Fixing And Bathing The Whole Country

Within 48 hours, Government has abruptly halted the issuance of development permits, citing a crackdown on land barons.



Is this about protecting home-seekers — or targeting powerful businessman and alleged land baron-in-chief, Kudakwashe Tagwirei?

The move comes 2 days after whistleblower and anti-corruption crusader Blessed Geza gained traction with his exposés linking Tagwirei to illegal land grabs, fraudulent title schemes, and the weaponisation of urban planning for political patronage. Geza’s revelations — including alleged connections between Tagwirei’s companies and illicit land allocations in Harare, Chitungwiza, and Mazowe — have sparked public outrage and calls for accountability at the highest levels.

Now, government officials, led by National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Soda Zhemu, are positioning themselves as saviours of the urban poor, suspending all new development permits “to curb the menace of land barons.” But observers say the timing is too convenient — and the target too vague.

“They should not go to land barons,” said Zhemu in an interview with state media. “Currently, there is no State land that you can apply for and get granted authority to do some developments. That has been stopped.”

Yet nowhere in the Minister’s statement was Tagwirei mentioned — a glaring omission given his widely reported role in acquiring and parcelling out vast tracts of state land through opaque entities allegedly connected to the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Critics say the government’s campaign is an attempt to deflect mounting pressure and reframe the narrative — turning a citizen-led movement into a state-controlled project. The suspension of permits, they warn, could freeze out smaller developers and housing cooperatives while preserving the interests of politically connected elites already in possession of contested land.

“This is not a clean-up; it’s a cover-up,” said one urban planning analyst, speaking on condition of anonymity. “They’re trying to cut off the head of the grassroots revolt by hijacking the body. Geza’s work is threatening the foundations of elite control over urban land — and now they’re moving to neutralise him by pretending to be the ones cleaning up the mess.”

The government’s sudden pivot also coincides with plans to issue 65,000 title deeds — a move seen as a populist gesture ahead of key by-elections and potential early presidential primaries. Areas mentioned, like Epworth and Chitungwiza, are epicentres of land-related discontent — and key battlegrounds in the war for urban votes.

Meanwhile, Geza remains defiant. In his latest online post, he challenged authorities to “name and shame the real land barons — not just the foot soldiers,” and reiterated his call for a public inquiry into how Tagwirei and his associates acquired state land without parliamentary oversight.

As the battle lines shift, one thing is clear: the land baron crisis is no longer just a housing issue — it’s a political earthquake in the making.

