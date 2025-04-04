Ken Sharpe: Building Dreams, Legacy, And One Billion Bricks

By Business Reporter-Renowned entrepreneur and WestProp Holdings Chief Executive, Mr. Ken Sharpe, has inspired Zimbabweans to focus on building generational wealth that endures beyond their lifetimes and uplifts entire communities.

Addressing the CEO Africa Roundtable Zimbabwe Wealth and Retirement Summit, Mr. Sharpe delivered a powerful message on the purpose and value of wealth.

“Wealth is not just about accumulating riches; it’s about leaving a lasting legacy,” he declared. “God blesses us to be a blessing to others. It’s our responsibility to use our wealth to uplift those around us — through family, philanthropy, or community development.”

A self-proclaimed “man of the future,” Mr. Sharpe is not only talking legacy — he’s building it.

Under his visionary leadership, WestProp has set an ambitious target to lay one billion bricks by 2050, reshaping Zimbabwe’s urban landscape and economic prospects.

From pioneering developments like Millennium Heights, Pomona City, and Warren Hills Golf Estate, to transforming housing into hubs of opportunity and lifestyle, Sharpe is championing smart, sustainable growth grounded in Christian values and ethical leadership.

“We must think beyond our own lifetimes,” he said. “We can’t take our wealth to the grave, but we can pass down its values and purpose. Our children and grandchildren must learn about wealth creation, moral integrity, and hard work.”

Mr. Sharpe also applauded the CEO Africa Roundtable for fostering dialogue and innovation.

“Together, we can make a difference in Zimbabwe. Let’s unite to build a brighter future for our nation and generations to come.”

More than just bricks and buildings, Ken Sharpe is constructing a vision of hope, responsibility, and lasting prosperity — setting the blueprint for a better Zimbabwe.

