Mnangagwa Gives Chiwenga Ally Hard Kick

By A Correspondent

In a notable move signaling internal unrest, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has removed Dr. Sithembiso Nyoni from her role as the Minister of Environment, Climate, and Wildlife.

This decision came as a surprise and has fueled growing speculation about political instability within the government.

The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr. Martin Rushwaya, confirmed the change in a statement, noting that Nyoni’s removal was effective immediately and made in accordance with Zimbabwe’s constitution. The statement read:

“His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, Cde Dr. E D Mnangagwa, has in terms of section 340, subsection (1), paragraph (f), as read with section 108, subsection (1), paragraph (a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, removed Sithembiso Gile Gladys Nyoni from the position of Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife with immediate effect.”

The removal of Dr. Nyoni comes amidst rising tensions within Zimbabwe’s political landscape. Recently, war veteran Blessed Geza has openly challenged President Mnangagwa’s efforts to extend his political tenure beyond constitutional limits, sparking protests. Geza’s opposition, particularly regarding Mnangagwa’s alleged attempts to secure a third term, has fueled growing unrest, contributing to the broader political uncertainty in the country.

This shake-up in the Cabinet could be seen as part of the ongoing political turbulence surrounding Mnangagwa’s leadership.

