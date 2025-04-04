Mthuli Ncube Endorses Another Chigananda, Nguwaya

Spread the love

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube for endorsing the Pomona Waste Management project, despite its association with controversial businessman Dilesh Nguwaya, who is widely seen as a Chigananda—a politically connected tender-preneur rather than a credible entrepreneur:

Mthuli Endorses Controversial Pomona Project Despite Nguwaya’s Shady Reputation

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has once again placed political loyalty above public accountability, offering glowing praise for the GEO Pomona Waste Management project—despite widespread concerns over the integrity of its frontman, Dilesh Nguwaya, a convicted figure many Zimbabweans know more for scandal than business acumen.

Nguwaya, widely regarded as a Chigananda—a tender-preneur thriving on government contracts and opaque deals—led the Minister on a carefully choreographed tour of the Harare waste management site this week. The visit appeared less about oversight and more about endorsing a controversial deal that critics say reeks of crony capitalism.

Following the visit, Ncube hailed the project as “very transparent,” applauding everything from its engineers to its water treatment system. “I almost drank it,” he quipped, ignoring the elephant in the room: Nguwaya’s checkered history, which includes ties to dubious COVID-19 procurement scandals and allegations of fronting for politically connected elites.

That Ncube could describe a project associated with such a figure as “phenomenal” raises serious concerns about the government’s commitment to ethical investment. Transparency is not about glossy tours or well-rehearsed presentations; it’s about public procurement processes that are open, competitive, and accountable—something this deal has never been.

Worse still, the Pomona project was granted “national project status,” a designation that fast-tracks approvals and offers tax breaks—essentially rewarding a shady operator with public privilege, while ordinary entrepreneurs face red tape and exclusion.

This is not the first time Ncube has lent credibility to questionable ventures. But his continued alliance with characters like Nguwaya only reinforces perceptions that the so-called “new dispensation” is little more than a rebranded system of patronage and enrichment for the well-connected.

In October 2018, he promised to change govt policy on respecting property rights.

He gave the below responses to questions at London’s Chatham House institute.

Simba Chikanza: “Would you not agree that your commitment to the rule of law and to property rights is in question sir and I’m quoting here, legal experts from Veritas, who have raised for instance, two issues, the declaration of a military cantonment-area, on which there are mining claims, and the imposition of increased taxes, And electronic money transfers and they say this has raised questions about the government’s respect for property rights, and broadly the commitment to the rule of law.

And honorable Minister Sir, it is not true that the only violent incident post-election is the one August there are numerous incidents of political violence that have continued even into this week and I’ve got a whole database here hereof people who either had their houses demolished, many have even been beaten on the streets we’re talking violence not by civilians; violence by either the military or members of the police force, and Sir, minister, do you not agree that your commitment to the rule of law and to property rights, your commitment to economic recovery is in question said since this is happening in your period?

Minister Mthuli Ncube replied saying, “…Simba on this issue about the commitment to the rule of law, I understand why you are saying it (sic) err, this incident, I don’t know what is true maybe you have better information than me which I suspect by the way, because I’ve only been in the country properly, not for one month but two weeks.”

Simba Chikanza: ” I’ve got full fact proof, checked, I’ve got a whole database that I can show you and the whole house; this is very very serious.

Mthuli Ncube: “I am hearing you but you see precedence is committed to abiding by the rule of law, you have said it on a full program, we are determined to do our best in this regard so but I’m not going to deny what you are saying as you have more information than me and I suspect, some so we are determined to make sure this stops and we abide by the rule of law, and expect property rights. I think what we are trying to do with the land issue as I was explaining and that it’s a simpler way we want to make sure.

As Zimbabweans grapple with deepening poverty, load-shedding, and collapsing services, one has to ask: who really benefits from Mthuli Ncube’s version of investment promotion? Because it’s certainly not the people.

Controversial Deals Endorsed by Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube (2018–2025)

Since his appointment in 2018, Zimbabwe’s Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has been associated with several high-profile deals and projects that later attracted public criticism and allegations of corruption. These deals — often involving large government contracts or loans — have raised concerns about opaque procurement practices, politically connected beneficiaries, and lack of transparency in the management of public resources. Investigative journalists, civil society groups, and opposition figures have flagged a number of these cases, prompting parliamentary inquiries, lawsuits, or official audits. Below, we present a structured overview of the shady or controversial deals linked to Mthuli Ncube’s tenure, followed by detailed case-by-case descriptions.

Summary of Key Controversial Deals (2018–2025)

Year Project/Deal Involved Parties Controversy Outcome/Status 2017–19 Command Agriculture Scheme Govt of Zim; Sakunda Holdings (K. Tagwirei) ~US$3bn unaccounted; no transparency; inflated costs . Funds not fully accounted; Tagwirei sanctioned by US; Gov’t admitted opacity. 2020 COVID-19 “Drax” Contracts Drax Int’l (Delish Nguwaya); Min of Health; Min of Finance US$60m PPE/drugs deal; no PRAZ approval; inflated prices . Contract cancelled amid scandal; Health Minister fired & arrested; Interpol probe launched. 2019–21 ZUPCO Bus Procurement Deal Landela Inv. (Tagwirei-linked); Min of Local Gov; Treasury Buses bought at ~$59k resold to gov’t at ~$213k ; no open tender; info withheld. Deal exposed by media; Gov’t taken to court for transparency ; no officials held to account. 2022 Mbudzi Interchange Project Fossil Contracting (Tagwirei-linked); Min of Transport; Treasury Major road interchange in Harare; contract US$144m (IMF funds) ; contractor tied to president’s ally ; cost seen as inflated (double similar projects). Project ongoing; Opposition MPs labeled it a “white elephant” and questioned value, but no cancellation. 2022 Pomona Waste-to-Energy Deal Geogenix BV (M. Mërtiri & D. Nguwaya); Min of Local Gov; Harare City 30-year dumpsite deal ($40/ton fee) forced on city ; no tender; partner linked to President’s family . Harare council resisted and suspended deal; Government initially insisted it’s “irreversible”; deal under review amid legal battles. 2019 Afreximbank Loan & Collateral Afreximbank; Min of Finance; Reserve Bank (RBZ) Secret $500m loan for new currency backed by platinum ; bypassed Parliament approval (unconstitutional) . High Court ordered Ncube to disclose loan details ; Gov’t transparency under scrutiny; loan remained in place. 2020–23 Kuvimba Mining House Assets Kuvimba (state fund); Tagwirei’s Sotic & Landela; Ministry of Finance Transfer of mines (gold, platinum, nickel) from Tagwirei’s network to “state-owned” Kuvimba; ownership opaque; alleged front to benefit Tagwirei . Ncube claimed state majority ownership; Investigations found Tagwirei links ; In 2023, gov’t borrowed $1.9bn to buy out Tagwirei’s stake amid controversy. 2007–08†/ 2020 RBZ Farm Mechanization Loans RBZ; Ministry of Finance; Politically connected farmers ~US$1.4bn in equipment loans (2007–08) to chefs never repaid; Ncube’s Treasury assumed the debt quietly , saddling taxpayers. Scandal erupted when beneficiaries list leaked (2020); Public outrage, but debt already absorbed; no repayment by beneficiaries.

†Note: The Farm Mechanization Scheme was implemented before Ncube’s tenure, but the debt write-off occurred under his watch (revealed in 2020), effectively endorsing the opaque bailout of politically connected beneficiaries.

Command Agriculture Input Scheme (2017–2019)

One of the largest financial controversies in recent years involves the Command Agriculture programme – a government-funded farming input scheme that operated as a public-private partnership. Although launched before Ncube’s tenure, the scheme’s financing continued under him and was championed by the new administration in 2018. In this arrangement, the government contracted Sakunda Holdings, owned by business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei (a close ally of President Mnangagwa), to supply farmers with inputs like seed and fertilizer, with payment through Treasury Bills. The Office of the President and Cabinet oversaw the project, bypassing standard ministry controls .

By 2019, Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) – led by opposition MP Tendai Biti – uncovered that about US$3 billion disbursed for Command Agriculture in 2017–2018 could not be accounted for, raising suspicions of massive abuse . An Auditor-General’s report similarly found serious accounting irregularities. It later emerged that Sakunda had received over $1 billion in Treasury Bills plus $230 million in cash from 2016–2019 to run this programme . Yet, basic records of how these funds were used were missing, and officials in the Agriculture Ministry admitted they “had no clue” how the money was spent . This lack of transparency led observers to label Command Agriculture as “Zimbabwe’s own version of state capture,” benefitting a well-connected cartel.

Finance Minister Ncube’s Role: As Finance Minister, Ncube was responsible for funding this scheme and later acknowledged the problems. By late 2019, facing mounting evidence of mismanagement, Ncube admitted that the Command Agriculture programme lacked transparency and proper oversight . This public admission was significant – essentially confirming critics’ claims that the arrangement was opaque. Despite promises to reform the system, the damage had been done: taxpayers were left shouldering the cost of the missing billions. Meanwhile, Tagwirei’s company reaped huge rewards; in fact, Tagwirei was sanctioned by the U.S. in 2020 for allegedly using his political connections to siphon public funds, specifically citing his enrichment from Command Agriculture . No Zimbabwean officials were prosecuted for the missing funds, but the scandal heightened public mistrust. The Command Agriculture saga stands out as a case where Ncube’s Treasury poured funds into a politically connected venture with minimal accountability, only for the Minister to concede after the fact that it had become a conduit for corruption.

COVID-19 Medical Procurement (“Draxgate”, 2020)

In 2020, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Zimbabwe’s government hastily entered a series of contracts for medical supplies that soon turned into a major corruption scandal, locally dubbed “Draxgate.” The Ministry of Finance (headed by Ncube) and Ministry of Health approved deals worth US$60 million with a company called Drax International (also known as Drax Consult SAGL) and a related firm Jaji Investments for procurement of COVID-19 test kits, drugs, and personal protective equipment (PPE) . These companies were barely established (one was 2 weeks old) and notably not registered with Zimbabwe’s Procurement Authority, a legal requirement for government suppliers . Drax was fronted by Delish Nguwaya, a businessman with a criminal record and known associate of President Mnangagwa’s sons, raising immediate red flags about the deal’s integrity .

Nature of the Controversy: Investigative journalists revealed that the Drax contracts involved grossly inflated prices and procedural violations. For example, Drax billed nearly $1 million for a consignment of PPE that included N95 masks at $28 each and coveralls at $90 each – at least $500,000 above prevailing market prices . Payments were routed to obscure accounts abroad (in Mauritius and elsewhere), suggesting an attempt to launder funds. It later emerged that government officials bypassed competitive tender processes to award these contracts, and that Drax had leveraged its political connections – even donating COVID test kits at State House in a publicity stunt with Ncube and the President present – to win the deals .

When details of the scandal broke, there was swift backlash. Under pressure from the public and watchdog groups, Ncube’s Finance Ministry initially suspended payments to Drax in late April 2020, calling the contracts into question. However, in an unusual reversal, Treasury (via Permanent Secretary George Guvamatanga) “exceptionally authorised” one Drax shipment in May 2020, citing urgent need , even as evidence of overpricing mounted. This fueled speculation of high-level complicity. The fallout was dramatic: Zimbabwe’s Health Minister Obadiah Moyo was arrested and charged with criminal abuse of office for his role in the Drax procurement, and was eventually fired by President Mnangagwa in July 2020 amid public outcry . International law enforcement got involved as well – Interpol opened a money laundering investigation after flags were raised in Europe over a suspicious $2 million payment from Zimbabwe’s Ministry of Finance to a newly formed Hungarian company (part of the Drax saga) .

Public and Political Reactions: The Drax scandal became a byword for COVID-19 corruption in Zimbabwe. Media exposés described it as an “egregious” example of how official corruption worsens the economic crisis . Opposition figures and civil society decried the siphoning of pandemic funds. For Mthuli Ncube, this deal was a major embarrassment – it happened on his watch and with his Ministry’s approval, undermining his public pledges of reform. In response, Ncube distanced himself and emphasized new stricter procurement oversight for future aid funds. Ultimately, the Drax contracts were cancelled and payments partly recovered. But the saga left a stain on Ncube’s record, illustrating how politically connected actors exploited an emergency for gain, with the tacit endorsement or negligence of the Finance Ministry.

ZUPCO Buses Procurement Deal (2019–2021)

Another controversial deal under Ncube’s tenure involved the acquisition of buses for the state-owned public transport company, ZUPCO (Zimbabwe United Passenger Company). Facing a transport shortage, the government in 2019 began importing hundreds of buses from China and Belarus. Rather than procure these buses directly, the government engaged a private intermediary – Landela Investments, a company linked to Kudakwashe Tagwirei (already prominently involved in multiple government schemes). Mthuli Ncube publicly supported efforts to revive ZUPCO’s fleet, often touting the arrival of new buses as a Second Republic achievement. However, it soon emerged that the procurement process was highly questionable and lacked transparency.

Involved Parties and Arrangement: Landela Investments (part of Tagwirei’s group) entered a hire-purchase agreement with the government’s Central Mechanical and Engineering Department (CMED) to supply buses to ZUPCO . In practice, Landela acted as the middleman importing buses from China, then selling or leasing them to the government. Investigative reports in 2020–2021 uncovered startling figures: Landela allegedly bought the buses for about US$58,900 each, and then sold them to the government for about US$212,000 each . This implied an almost four-fold markup, suggesting that tens of millions of dollars in public funds were being siphoned to the middleman. Furthermore, the deal never went to open tender, and key details – such as the total number of buses, prices, and contract terms – were kept secret, despite being public procurement.

By early 2021, suspicions of wrongdoing led The Zimbabwe Independent newspaper and Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) to take an unprecedented step: they filed a lawsuit to compel Minister Ncube and others to release documents and information on the ZUPCO bus deal . The court filings cited the government’s refusal to honor requests for information and highlighted the public interest concerns. Ncube, along with Local Government Minister July Moyo and Transport officials, were listed as respondents . The very fact that media and an anti-corruption NGO had to go to court underscored the opacity of the deal. In their affidavit, the applicants pointed to “suspicious circumstances” and a “murky transaction” involving Landela – a company already “linked to corruption-accused businessman” Tagwirei .

Nature of the Controversy: The controversies surrounding this deal include possible price gouging, preferential treatment of a politically connected firm, and breach of procurement laws. Parliamentarians questioned why an intermediary was necessary at all if it only served to inflate costs to the taxpayer. There were also equity concerns: some of the buses were paid for by a state fuel levy, effectively making citizens fund an overpriced scheme that enriched a private player . The deal fed into the narrative of “cartels” dominating Zimbabwe’s economy, as Landela/Tagwirei appeared to enjoy monopolistic access to government contracts.

Outcome and Reactions: The ZUPCO bus procurement scandal became a hot topic in government circles. While Ncube defended the overall programme of fleet expansion as vital for public transport, he provided little explanation for the pricing discrepancies. Under pressure, officials eventually acknowledged the hire-purchase arrangement but claimed the prices included other costs like spare parts — explanations that critics found unconvincing. The High Court case seeking transparency was a bold move; though the outcome of the lawsuit has not been widely reported, it succeeded in drawing greater attention to the issue. No official was penalized, and additional batches of buses continued to be delivered. However, the scandal did taint the bus modernisation drive: an opposition MP described the ZUPCO saga as “the cost of corruption,” noting how a well-intended public project was undermined by rent-seeking and secrecy . For Ncube, the bus deal illustrated the risks of partnering with insider companies — a pattern that recurs in several deals under his watch.

Mbudzi Interchange Road Project (2022)

In 2022, the government launched an ambitious infrastructure project to build the Mbudzi Traffic Interchange in Harare – a massive flyover and cloverleaf junction designed to ease congestion at a busy intersection. Minister Mthuli Ncube earmarked funding for this project as part of a broader infrastructure push, including allocating a portion of Zimbabwe’s IMF Special Drawing Rights (SDR) windfall to it . However, the Mbudzi Interchange quickly became entangled in controversy over its cost and the procurement process, amid allegations that politically connected contractors were unduly benefitting.

Contract Award and Cost Controversy: The construction contract for Mbudzi was awarded to Fossil Contracting, a company that local media identified as being linked to Kudakwashe Tagwirei – the same well-connected mogul involved in Command Agriculture and ZUPCO deals . This raised eyebrows given Tagwirei’s closeness to power. More striking was the project’s price tag. Government documents showed an allocation of US$144 million for the Mbudzi Interchange, funded over several years (including through the SDR funds) . Engineers and economists immediately questioned this figure as excessive. For comparison, a similarly complex highway interchange in South Africa (the huge Spaghetti Junction upgrade in Durban) had cost roughly US$77 million, about half the Mbudzi budget . Yet the Mbudzi project is smaller in scale. This discrepancy led to suspicions that the cost was inflated – possibly due to corruption or kickbacks built into the contract.

Lack of Transparency: Details on how Fossil Contracting was chosen remain scant. Critics allege that the tender process was not truly competitive, possibly a directed award to an ally’s firm. The Ministry of Transport defended the cost by citing currency volatility and the need to relocate utilities and hundreds of households, but skepticism remained. Opposition member of Parliament Temba Mliswa was particularly vocal, calling the interchange deal a potential “white elephant” and demanding a breakdown of the $144m budget. Civil society groups pointed out that Zimbabwe’s procurement oversight, the Procurement Regulatory Authority, had not publicly vetted this project, feeding perceptions of a “mega-deal” rife with insider influence.

Public and Political Reactions: Within Parliament, questions were raised about whether value for money was being achieved. The government, including Ncube, maintained that investing in infrastructure was necessary and that the interchange would be a “game changer.” Yet the controversy lingered in the media with headlines about the project’s ballooning costs and Tagwirei’s name surfacing once again. The issue played into the broader narrative of corruption in big public works. As one observer noted, “there is a sense of obscurity and lack of transparency” in such projects, even as they are touted as development milestones .

Despite the criticism, the Mbudzi Interchange construction moved forward and is ongoing. There has been no official investigation or adjustment of the contract. The interchange is slated for completion to much fanfare, but the controversy underscored how even flagship infrastructure projects under Ncube’s economic plans have been plagued by allegations of cost inflation and crony capitalism. In this case, the intertwined interests of the state and Tagwirei’s business empire once again drew scrutiny, reflecting a pattern seen across multiple deals.

Pomona Waste-to-Energy Project (2022)

In 2022, the government, through the Ministry of Local Government and endorsed by the Finance Ministry, pushed a waste-to-energy project for Harare’s main landfill (Pomona dumpsite) that became one of the year’s most contentious deals. The project was a 30-year Build-Own-Operate-Transfer contract with a shadowy Netherlands-registered company called Geogenix B.V., aimed at generating electricity from solid waste. However, the terms of the deal and the manner of its approval led to immediate backlash from Harare city officials, residents, and opposition leaders, who decried it as a corrupt, one-sided arrangement that could bankrupt the city.

Key Details of the Deal: Geogenix B.V., owned by Albanian businessman Mirel Mërtiri (notorious in Europe for corrupt waste projects), was effectively hand-picked by Zimbabwe’s central government to manage the Pomona dumpsite . The company’s local frontman was Delish (Danish) Nguwaya – the same politically connected figure in the Drax COVID scandal – who is closely associated with the Mnangagwa family . The agreement did not go through a normal tender or competitive bidding. Instead, the Cabinet designated it a “national project,” allowing it to bypass standard procurement and even certain environmental approvals . Under the contract, Harare City Council (which is opposition-led) would be obligated to deliver at least 550 tonnes of garbage per day to Geogenix’s plant and pay US$40 per tonne as a tipping fee . This meant the city would pay the contractor approximately US$22,000 per day in 2022 for its own garbage, with the fee increasing to $26,000+ per day in subsequent years as minimum tonnages rose . Over a year, the fees were about US$8 million – a huge sum for a city already struggling to provide basic services .

Nature of the Controversy: The Pomona deal was criticized on multiple grounds. First, the idea of the city paying a private firm for each ton of waste (essentially buying back its own garbage) struck many as absurd and fundamentally unfair. Normally, a waste-to-energy operator would pay or charge a minimal fee for feedstock, not demand a guaranteed profit in hard currency regardless of output. Harare’s mayor at the time, Jacob Mafume, blasted the arrangement as essentially the city acting as a “landlord paying rent to a tenant” – a legally and financially nonsensical deal . Second, the contract was approved under questionable circumstances: it was rushed through by a faction of city councillors aligned with the ruling party after elected opposition councillors were temporarily disqualified by a court ruling . This raised suspicions that due process was subverted to push the deal through. Third, the involvement of Delish Nguwaya – already infamous from Drax – and the open secret that President Mnangagwa’s sons had interest in the project (they reportedly traveled with Nguwaya to negotiate with Geogenix’s owner in Albania) gave the project the aura of personal profiteering by the politically powerful .

Civil society and residents’ associations were quick to oppose the project. The Harare Residents Trust noted that residents were not consulted at all, and that the deal “will result in the cash-strapped local authority being plundered” . Environmental experts also pointed out that no proper feasibility study or environmental impact assessment was presented – the council was simply directed by central government to accept Geogenix BV’s proposal . The contract’s financial burden threatened to severely curtail the city’s budget for other services, essentially binding Harare to a debt trap for decades .

Political Fallout and Outcome: When news of the Pomona contract details became public, it set off a political tug-of-war. The new opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillors, upon regaining control of Harare, suspended payments to Geogenix and sought to cancel the deal in June 2022, calling it grossly prejudicial to the city . The Minister of Local Government, July Moyo, however, insisted the deal was government-approved and “irreversible,” and at one point even tried to compel the City of Harare to budget millions to pay Geogenix, reportedly considering using devolution funds (central government transfers) to cover the fees if the council refused . This essentially pitted Ncube’s Treasury (which allocates devolution funds) and the Local Government Ministry against the City Council and residents. The issue reached Parliament as well: MPs grilled Minister Moyo about why such a “corrupt agreement” was forced on the city and why Parliament was not consulted . Opposition MP Tendai Biti went as far as asking why the government was paying $22k daily even after the council had terminated the contract .

Under intense pressure, by late 2022 the central government appeared to climb down: reports indicated the government stopped billing the City of Harare for the Pomona project, effectively putting the deal on hold . Geogenix’s operations were stalled and the dispute headed to the courts, with an ongoing lawsuit by MP Allan Markham seeking to nullify the contract on legal grounds . As of 2023, the Pomona waste-to-energy deal remains unresolved – a potent example of how an opaque deal with a politically connected middleman (Nguwaya) and a foreign company was nearly pushed through at great public cost, only to be checked by local democratic resistance and public outcry. For Minister Ncube, who would have overseen any payments, the Pomona saga highlighted the tensions between centralised deals and local accountability, and further cemented perceptions that under his watch, large projects too often serve elite interests at the expense of citizens.

Secret Loans and Collateral Deals (2019–2020)

Mthuli Ncube’s tenure has also been marked by controversial borrowing practices that drew criticism for their secrecy and for mortgaging national assets. Notably, in 2019 the Ministry of Finance secured a US$500 million loan from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) under murky terms. The loan was ostensibly obtained to stabilize Zimbabwe’s volatile currency market (during the re-introduction of the Zimbabwean dollar), but it was not transparently disclosed to Parliament or the public as required by law .

Details and Controversy: Leaked information later revealed that Zimbabwe had pledged future platinum production as collateral for this Afreximbank loan . This means a portion of the country’s precious mineral export proceeds was committed to the lender. Such a guarantee of national resources should legally be approved by Parliament (per Section 300 of the Constitution), but Ncube’s ministry did not seek prior parliamentary approval . The loan only came to light when Ncube casually mentioned funds from “international banks” on social media, and Bloomberg News reported the platinum backing . This lack of transparency sparked alarm among lawmakers and civil society. It appeared to be a deliberate strategy to avoid scrutiny, as the government around that time was even proposing constitutional changes to remove the legislature’s oversight on foreign loans .

Opposition MP Allan Markham and the Community Water Alliance Trust took the matter to court in 2020, suing Ncube, the Reserve Bank, and Afreximbank for full disclosure . The lawsuit argued that by incurring such loans in secret, the executive was violating the Constitution and saddling citizens with debts without their knowledge or consent . In his response, Finance Secretary George Guvamatanga admitted that the $500m loan should have had Parliament’s approval, effectively conceding the breach, but he opposed nullifying the loan on grounds that it would breach contract obligations . This stance – acknowledge the illegality but keep the money anyway – did not sit well with transparency advocates.

Outcome: In a landmark judgment in December 2020, the High Court ruled in favor of the citizens on the transparency issue: Justice Happias Zhou ordered Minister Ncube to publish details of all loans and guarantees the government had entered into between January 2019 and December 2020 . Specifically, the Ministry of Finance was compelled to gazette the full Afreximbank loan agreement terms by January 2021 . This was a major victory for accountability. (The court, however, stopped short of cancelling the $500m facility, so the debt remained binding .)

Following the ruling, Ncube did release some information about various loans, although critics say many details (like collateral clauses) remained scant. The incident underscored “debt secrecy” as a form of bad governance . It also raised concern that Zimbabwe was mortgaging its future mineral wealth for short-term relief, potentially at unfavorable terms. Indeed, beyond this case, there have been other reports of opaque deals with Afreximbank and other lenders during Ncube’s term – for instance, additional facilities to finance fuel and grain imports, whose terms were never fully revealed. Each time, Parliament had to fight to get information.

For Mthuli Ncube, who initially defended the need for confidentiality to maintain creditor trust, the episode was a reputational blow. It painted his reformist image with a brush of old-fashioned non-transparency. Zimbabweans were reminded that even under new leadership, the Ministry of Finance was willing to trade national assets behind closed doors. The pushback from civil society and subsequent court-enforced transparency was a rare check on executive overreach in financial dealings. It set a precedent that even loans “endorsed” by Ncube must be exposed to public light – a principle that watchdogs continue to press, as government debt (now over $20 billion) grows partly due to such hidden arrangements.

Kuvimba Mining House and Tagwirei Asset Transfers (2020–2023)

In late 2020, Mthuli Ncube helped unveil a new entity called Kuvimba Mining House, presented as a vehicle for reviving Zimbabwe’s mining sector. Kuvimba was said to be majority-owned by the government (through a sovereign wealth fund and other state agencies) and holding a portfolio of lucrative mining assets – gold mines, nickel mines, and a stake in a platinum project. Ncube went so far as to tout Kuvimba as the answer to funding compensation for former white farmers, after Kuvimba declared a dividend of $5.2 million to the government in 2021 . However, almost immediately, questions arose about who really owned Kuvimba’s assets, and whether this was in fact a maneuver to launder or legitimize assets of Kudakwashe Tagwirei, who had recently come under US sanctions.

Involved Parties and Background: Many of the mines under Kuvimba had a murky ownership trail. Investigative reporting (Bloomberg, Financial Times, OCCRP, The Sentry) later revealed that Kuvimba’s assets were acquired from or through a Mauritius-based firm called Sotic International (and its Zimbabwean arm Landela), which was effectively Tagwirei’s investment vehicle . In early 2020, anticipating US sanctions, Tagwirei’s associates devised a “contingency plan” to restructure his holdings. This involved shifting mining assets into nominally state-controlled entities to obscure his involvement . Indeed, confidential communications obtained by reporters showed Tagwirei’s team moving shares of gold mines (Freda Rebecca), a nickel miner (Bindura Nickel Corp), and the Great Dyke Investments platinum venture into a new holding company eventually folded into Kuvimba . Essentially, Tagwirei’s private empire was partly rebaptized as ‘Kuvimba’.

The government’s line (mostly from Ncube) was that Kuvimba was 65% owned by the state and 35% by “private investors” whose identity was not disclosed . Skeptics pointed out the conflict: the government was claiming to own assets that months before were known to belong to Tagwirei’s companies. Ncube denied Tagwirei had any stake in Kuvimba, but refused to clearly identify all shareholders, citing a confidentiality agreement . This lack of clarity only fueled speculation that politically exposed persons were hiding behind Kuvimba’s corporate veil.

Nature of Controversy: The controversy has several layers. First, the origins of Kuvimba’s asset base appear to trace back to potentially corrupt or illicit transactions. For instance, one key asset, the Great Dyke Investments (GDI) platinum project, involved Tagwirei acquiring shares from former military-linked owners using millions of dollars he obtained by cashing out government TBills under questionable circumstances . If those assets end up in a “government” company without accounting for how they were paid for, it suggests the state is complicit in sanitizing dubious deals. Second, there’s the issue of the state possibly over-paying or assuming unknown liabilities to take over these mines. In 2023, it emerged that Zimbabwe’s new sovereign wealth vehicle (renamed Mutapa Investment Fund) borrowed a staggering US$1.9 billion to buy out the 35% private stake in Kuvimba – widely believed to essentially be Tagwirei’s remaining interest . Observers noted this valuation seemed inflated (implying Kuvimba as a whole being worth over $4.5 billion, which is hard to justify), raising the possibility of a massive payout to Tagwirei’s “mystery” partners for assets the government partly already controlled . Such a transaction would enrich those private holders (whoever they are) while the debt burden falls on the public.

Investigative voices have called this saga “state capture” in disguise – effectively the government entering joint ventures with a sanctioned tycoon and then buying him out with public funds. The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) and The Sentry published evidence showing extensive connections between Tagwirei and Kuvimba, despite official denials . In one report, an insider bluntly stated that if Kuvimba acquired entities through Tagwirei’s shell companies, “it obtained them fraudulently and corruptly.” . This implies that the foundation of Kuvimba is tainted by the very corruption the government claims to be distancing itself from.

Outcome: As of 2023, the government asserts that Kuvimba (now under Mutapa Fund) is fully state-owned, after allegedly buying out private shareholders. This was intended to “erase all links with Kuda Tagwirei,” according to Africa Intelligence reporting . However, this outcome itself is controversial because of the secretive $1.9bn loan involved and questions on whether it was an arm’s-length transaction. Zimbabwe’s debt surged as a result . There has been no public audit of Kuvimba’s formation; Parliament was largely sidelined. The opposition and some economists have demanded an investigation, fearing that public money was used to bail out or handsomely reward politically connected insiders under the guise of nationalizing assets .

For Minister Ncube, the Kuvimba episode is a double-edged sword. On one hand, he can claim credit for innovative attempts to leverage mining for public benefit (Kuvimba did pay some dividends used for compensation programs). On the other hand, the opacity and strong whiff of nepotism/cronyism around Kuvimba’s ownership undermine the credibility of those efforts. It exemplifies a pattern where deals are struck with sanctioned or dubious entities with minimal disclosure, then later “regularized” in convoluted ways — leaving citizens unsure if the state is fighting corruption or enabling it. The full truth of Kuvimba’s formation may eventually come out, but meanwhile it stands as a controversial legacy of Ncube’s approach to public-private partnerships in mining.

RBZ Farm Mechanization Loan Write-Off (2020)

An additional controversy linked to Ncube’s tenure, though rooted in an earlier period, is the handling of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Farm Mechanization Scheme debt. Between 2007 and 2008, the RBZ (under then-Governor Gideon Gono) gave out agricultural equipment like tractors and combine harvesters to politically connected individuals – mostly top officials and allies of the ruling party – under a loan scheme. These beneficiaries were supposed to repay the value of the equipment, but most never did, effectively receiving the assets for free. The issue stayed relatively quiet for years until mid-2020, when an opposition ex-MP published a list of beneficiaries (the “Gono List”), sparking public outrage over this opaque subsidy to the elite.

In July 2020, Finance Minister Ncube disclosed that the government had absorbed this RBZ debt as part of legacy obligations – meaning the outstanding loans (about US$1.4 billion) were put on the public ledger for taxpayers to foot . This revelation was startling: it confirmed that those well-connected farmers and officials who got equipment over a decade ago would never be made to pay, and instead the burden was passed to the ordinary citizen. Ncube’s statement, buried in budget documents, effectively endorsed the quiet write-off of loans to dozens of powerful individuals (including ministers, ex-Vice Presidents, judges, and relatives of top politicians).

Nature of the Controversy: The controversy centers on accountability and fairness. The Farm Mechanization Programme was essentially a huge freebie for the ruling class, done without parliamentary approval and kept off the books until Ncube’s move brought it to light. By legitimizing the debt assumption, Ncube was seen as condoning past corruption and patronage. Civil society groups and media commentators sharply criticized this outcome. They pointed out that while government often speaks of austerity and public sacrifice, it had quietly socialized a $1+ billion debt on behalf of a few hundred individuals who simply kept expensive farm equipment without paying a cent . Many called for those beneficiaries (often derogatorily termed “loan cheaters”) to be named and shamed – which the leaked list did – and to repay the value or face taxes on the windfall.

Ncube, however, defended the move as part of cleaning up RBZ’s balance sheet and moving forward. There was no serious effort under his ministry to recover the funds; instead, he argued that it was a legacy matter best put to rest. This stance was unpopular. The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) and other watchdogs demanded an explanation for why taxpayers were “forced to pay huge amounts to settle illegally acquired debts” for the rich and connected . The episode fueled public anger on social media, with the hashtag #PayBackTheMoney trending as Zimbabweans learned that ministers, generals, and even former First Lady Grace Mugabe had gotten free farm equipment at their expense.

Outcome: Politically, the Farm Mechanization debt scandal further eroded trust in the government’s commitment to equality before the law. No beneficiary was ever compelled to reimburse the state. Instead, by writing off the loans, the government arguably normalized the impunity with which powerful figures had treated public funds. Some opposition politicians have vowed that a future administration will publish all names and pursue repayment, but under Ncube’s management of the Treasury, the matter was considered closed financially. In an editorial, one newspaper lamented that “the taxpayer is already footing the US$1.4 billion debt for the farm mechanisation programme which benefited mostly Zanu PF politicians, their families and acolytes.” This summary reflected public sentiment: that Zimbabwe’s citizens were punished with debt for the chefs’ benefit, and that Ncube’s Treasury had rubber-stamped it.

In summary, while not a “deal” in the traditional sense of a new project, the Farm Mechanization saga is instructive as a controversial decision under Ncube’s tenure that favored a connected few. It highlights how historic corruption was effectively excused and paid off using public resources, contributing to the narrative that under Mthuli Ncube’s stewardship, deals and decisions often protected political elites from accountability, even as he preached fiscal discipline to the nation.

From agricultural subsidies and public transport purchases to infrastructure contracts, waste management projects, secret loans, and mining takeovers, Mthuli Ncube’s term as Finance Minister has been replete with deals that courted controversy. Common threads run through these cases: lack of transparency, involvement of politically connected businessmen, disregard for standard procedures, and outcomes that privilege a few at the expense of the many. Each deal sparked public outcry – whether through parliamentary committees, investigative journalists, or civil society activism – indicating a persistent demand for accountability in Zimbabwe’s public finance management.

Ncube has often balanced a technocratic reformer’s rhetoric with the political realities of an administration riddled with patronage. In practice, this meant that even as he introduced some economic changes, he also presided over or approved arrangements that have been likened to “looting schemes” or described as corruption-plagued . The public and political reactions to these deals have ranged from protests and legal challenges to resignations and firings (as seen in the Drax case), but systemic change remains elusive.

In the end, the record from 2018 to date shows that many deals endorsed by Minister Ncube did not live up to principles of good governance. They have instead reinforced calls by observers that Zimbabwe needs stronger institutions to prevent abuse: from more robust procurement oversight and parliamentary control of borrowing, to protections for whistleblowers and independent investigations. As Zimbabwe moves forward, the legacy of these controversial deals serves as a cautionary tale — and a rallying point for those urging genuine transparency and accountability in how national projects and funds are managed.

Sources:

Xolisani Ncube, The Standard (Zimbabwe) – Mnangagwa’s cronies pocket millions from controversial input scheme The Sentry – Fronts, Fakes, and Façades (investigative report on Tagwirei’s network) Mduduzi Mathuthu, ZimLive – How Zimbabwe paid 2-week old company US$2m, sparking Interpol probe Lindie Whiz, ZimLive – Tagwirei’s Zupco bus deal in sharp focus as newspaper goes to court The Africa Report – Zimbabwe: Can Mnangagwa use corruption-plagued projects as electoral leverage? Harriet Chikandiwa, NewsDay – MPs grill minister over Pomona deal Frank Chikowore, FairPlanet – The foul waste-to-energy deal that could bankrupt Zimbabwe’s capital The Zimbabwean – High Court ruling compels Ncube to disclose all loans OCCRP – As U.S. Sanctions Loomed, a Tycoon ‘Mopped Up’ Zimbabwe’s … (investigation into Tagwirei/Kuvimba) NewsDay (via Zimbabwe Situation) – Editorial on farm mechanisation debt

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...