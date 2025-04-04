Police Gun Down Bulawayo Cop Killers

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Two suspects were fatally shot while three others were arrested in connection with the killing of a Bulawayo police officer who was attending a crime scene in Tshabalala suburb.

Sipho Ncube (24) and Dumisani Ndlovu (32) attempted to flee from arrest, leading to a violent shootout with police detectives along Harrow Street, Sauerstown in Bulawayo on Sunday.

Both men later succumbed to gunshot wounds after being admitted to United Bulawayo Hospitals.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the development in a statement.

He said, “In reference to the Zimbabwe Republic Police’s press statement released on March 28, 2025, regarding the shooting of police officer Sergeant Abel Masava in Sizinda, Bulawayo, at approximately 0030 hours, we confirm the arrest of Mandlenkosi Albert Munangati (26), Clifford Desmond Nare (33), and Thabo Dube (24) in connection with the murder. The firearm used to kill the officer has been recovered from the suspects.”

Nyathi further revealed that the suspects were also connected to a series of armed robberies in the Bulawayo area that occurred between April 22, 2024, and March 28, 2025. “On March 30, 2025, detectives received information linking a Honda Fit vehicle, registration number AGG 8380, to the murder and several armed robbery cases in Bulawayo. The vehicle was tracked, leading to the arrest of Munangati,” he said.

Upon interrogation, Munangati implicated the other suspects, which led to the recovery of five firearms, including a National Browning pistol, Blow F92 Blank pellet gun, Long Rifle 12GA 76/3-inch-long, Vizor Pistol, shotgun, and a sword.

Two other suspects, Sipho Ncube and Dumisani Ndlovu, attempted to flee when confronted by police. A shootout ensued along Harrow Street, resulting in their deaths after being admitted to United Bulawayo Hospitals.

“The suspects are linked to 25 armed robbery cases, including one at a supermarket in New Luveve on December 28, 2024, where cash and three cellphones were stolen. Another robbery occurred at a funeral parlour in Kelvin North, Bulawayo, on February 10, 2025, where US$3,608, R21,130, and a cellphone were taken,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

He added that the suspects were also involved in a robbery at a service station at the corner of Nketa Drive and Rangemore Road on March 2, 2025, where a shotgun and a cellphone were stolen. Investigations revealed that the group targeted service stations, liquor outlets, supermarkets, funeral parlours, and gas operators.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police appreciates the public for providing valuable information that led to the arrest of the suspects. We encourage the public to continue sharing information via the National Complaints Desk at (0242) 703631, WhatsApp on 0712 800 197, or report to the nearest police station. We reiterate that the fight against robbery syndicates in the country will continue relentlessly, and the law will take its course without fear or favour,” said Commissioner Nyathi.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...