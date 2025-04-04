Prominent Businessman Brutally Assaults Female Mine Manager Over Illegal Mine Access

Prominent businessman and Doves Holdings Board Member, Farai Matsika and his Chief Executive Officer, Edison Gatsi, allegedly launched a savage and vicious physical attack on a defenceless female General Manager at Botha Gold Mine in Bindura after she rightfully denied them unlawful entry.

The shocking incident unfolded when Matsika and Gatsi attempted to force their way into the mine with heavy equipment, despite having no contract or legal right to access the property.

The female General Manager, a respected professional, stood her ground and politely refused them entry, only to be met with a torrent of unprintable profanities and unprovoked, barbaric physical violence.

Doves Chief Executive Officer, Edison Gatsi,

Eyewitnesses report that Gatsi, in a fit of rage, lashed out at the woman, leaving her with injuries and a smashed mobile phone in what can only be described as a blatant act of male intimidation and brutality. Had mine security not intervened swiftly, the situation could have escalated into an even more horrific assault.

The traumatised victim has since reported the assault to Bindura Central Police Station under RRB Number: 12/04/25CR. However, given the high-profile status of the accused, there are fears that wealth and influence may be used to sweep this shameful incident under the rug.

This is not the first time Matsika and Gatsi have been embroiled in scandalous misconduct. In 2021, the pair faced allegations of stripping a life assurance firm of its assets, raising serious questions about their ethical standards and disregard for the law. Now, their thuggish behaviour has escalated to physical violence against a woman in the workplace.

This brazen attack is not just an assault on one woman, it is an affront to professional women everywhere who face intimidation and aggression in male-dominated industries. The Botha Gold Mine incident must serve as a wake-up call: no one is above the law, and violence against women, especially in the workplace, must be met with the full force of justice.

