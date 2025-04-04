RBZ Makes U-turn On Raiding Private Safe Deposit Boxes

By A Correspondent

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has clarified that it has no plans to raid the safe deposit boxes of private businesses and individuals, contrary to reports in a local daily newspaper.

In a statement released on Wednesday, RBZ Governor Dr. John Mushayavanhu reassured the public that the central bank respects property rights.

Dr. Mushayavanhu stated, “We have no intention of swooping on safe deposit boxes,” reaffirming the bank’s commitment to safeguarding private property.

His comments follow concerns raised earlier in February 2025, during the release of the Monetary Policy Statement, where he highlighted the potential abuse of safe deposit boxes and underground banking systems.

He had urged businesses and individuals to take advantage of the “attractive interest rates on savings and time deposits” offered by formal financial institutions.

