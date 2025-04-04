RBZ Praises Falling ZiG

By A Correspondent

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has expressed satisfaction with the performance of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency, marking one year since its introduction. Despite some fluctuations in its value, the central bank remains optimistic about its role in the country’s economic landscape.

RBZ Governor John Mushayavanhu highlighted the positive reception the ZiG has received since its launch, acknowledging the challenges it faces but emphasizing its stability. “We have seen wide acceptance of ZiG and stability. It has been a year now since we introduced ZiG, and there is stability,” Mushayavanhu said in a recent statement.

While the ZiG has faced some depreciation over the past year, it continues to serve as an important tool for Zimbabweans looking for an alternative to the volatile local currency. The central bank’s report underscores that the overall acceptance of ZiG by the public and businesses has contributed to a more stable financial environment.

Despite the challenges, the RBZ remains confident that the ZiG will continue to play a crucial role in Zimbabwe’s economy, particularly in times of uncertainty, and is committed to monitoring its progress and making adjustments where necessary.

