School Head On The Run Over Sodomy Reports

By A Correspondent

A deputy head at Masase High School in Mberengwa has fled, following allegations of child abuse misconduct. According to a letter from the school head, Masukume A, the allegations were reported, prompting swift action from the authorities.

“The allegations of child abuse by one of our staff members was reported,” the school head wrote. “Currently, thorough investigations by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the police are underway. The alleged victim was taken to hospital swiftly and was examined by a medical doctor. A police report was filed with the Victim Friendly Unit at Mberengwa Charge Office the same day.”

The school head assured parents and guardians that updates on the investigation’s findings will be provided as soon as possible. “Meanwhile, the alleged perpetrator is not at the station and is being sought after for interrogation so that he responds to the allegations,” the letter stated.

“I shall update you in the shortest possible time frame on the findings once the investigations are concluded. I thank you.” – Masukume A, School Head, Masase High School.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety and well-being of students at the school. Authorities are urging anyone with information about the whereabouts of the deputy head to come forward.

