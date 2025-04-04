Will Broke Government Revive Leather Industry?

By A Correspondent

Plans to revive Zimbabwe’s struggling leather industry are in motion, with the government taking steps to strengthen its systems and revitalise the leather value chain. These plans were outlined during the Parliamentary Question and Answer session this Wednesday.

Minister of Industry and Commerce, Honourable Mangaliso Ndlovu, addressed Parliament, revealing a collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture and other key ministries. “I spoke of a collaboration with the Ministry of Agriculture among other ministries. I highlighted that we have not done as much as we want in our leather sector. We will be working with rural communities to create a system where leather will be produced,” he said.

He further assured that local companies like Bata are on a recovery path. “Bata is on its recovery path,” Ndlovu stated. The minister also emphasized efforts to expand both the domestic market and international exports, particularly to Zambia. “We are trying to make sure we expand the domestic market, and we are expanding to export to other countries, including Zambia,” he added. He revealed that government departments have been instructed to make local purchases to help boost the leather industry. “Government departments have been directed to make local purchases, which will also help expand the leather industry,” Ndlovu noted.

In addition, the government is keeping pace with technological advancements, as highlighted by the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage, Honourable Kazembe Kazembe. Kazembe spoke about the introduction of automated border control systems at key ports of entry, aimed at improving security and reducing smuggling. “We have done a lot in deploying technology at airport and border technology. We have tried to computerise all our systems and the online border management systems, and we now have e-gates without the help of any officer,” Kazembe said.

He also mentioned the successful implementation of e-visas, with systems now in place at major border posts like Victoria Falls and Beitbridge. “We have deployed this at Victoria Falls and Beitbridge. Now e-visas are available, and we have started embarking on this journey,” he concluded.

