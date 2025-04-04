Zanu PF Heavyweight Arrested For Sympathising With Jenarari Chiwenga

By A Correspondent

Tarusenga Makamba, a prominent Zanu PF figure from Chiredzi, has been denied bail and will remain in custody until his next court appearance on April 16.

Makamba’s arrest is linked to allegations of inciting public violence, which authorities claim is connected to his support for war veteran Blessed Geza’s calls for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s removal.

The controversy surrounding Makamba’s arrest centers on an audio message he sent to a Zanu PF WhatsApp group, which authorities interpret as a coded message of support for Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

The message, “Chikomo cheHwedza ngachipfungaure,” is believed to refer to Chiwenga’s hometown of Wedza and is seen as a veiled endorsement of his alleged bid to succeed Mnangagwa.

Makamba’s lawyer, Wellington Muzenda, argued that the audio message does not constitute an offense, as it does not explicitly mention Zanu PF or the government.

Additionally, Muzenda pointed out that the phrase refers to a mountain in Hwedza, which holds cultural significance.

However, the magistrate, Tendai Mutamba, dismissed Makamba’s application, ruling that he will remain in custody.

The case has sparked concerns about freedom of speech and political expression in Zimbabwe.

