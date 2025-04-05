Did This Man Poison His Wife?

Silobela Man in Court for Poisoning Wife in Tragic GBV Incident

Kwekwe, Zimbabwe – April 5, 2025

A 29-year-old man from Qaqani Village in Silobela has been brought before the Kwekwe Magistrates’ Court facing murder charges in connection with the death of his wife, nearly a year after a violent domestic dispute.

Norest Ndhlovu, of Chief Malisa’s area, stands accused of fatally poisoning his wife during a domestic altercation on the night of May 17, 2024. According to court documents, Ndhlovu allegedly assaulted his wife and forced a poisonous substance down her throat around 9:00 PM. The victim was rushed to hospital, treated, and later discharged, but her condition remained precarious over the following months.

Despite multiple hospital visits, the woman succumbed to the long-term effects of the poison on March 4, 2025, prompting the murder charge. Ndhlovu was remanded in custody and is expected to reappear in court on April 17, 2025.

The case has sparked renewed calls for action against gender-based violence (GBV). The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) has urged the public to seek peaceful ways of resolving domestic conflicts and to make use of third-party mediation services where possible.

#CrimeDoesNotPay | #EndsGBV

This is a developing story. More updates to follow.

