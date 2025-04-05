Mutsvangwa Crosses Redline

By Munacho Gwanda–Christopher Mutsvangwa has crossed the redline after attacking the retired generals and directly ridiculing the recent demotion of Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Commander General Anselem Sanyatwe, suggesting he was removed for aligning with war veterans led by Blessed “Bombshell” Geza, who has been pushing for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s ouster.

Mnangagwa’s abrupt shake-up of Zimbabwe’s security leadership, including Sanyatwe’s removal, comes amid escalating tensions within Zanu PF and fears of internal dissent ahead of the March 31 protests organized by disgruntled war veterans.

While Mutsvangwa did not mention Sanyatwe by name, he made veiled references to individuals who allegedly sought to use the army for political ambitions.

Speaking at a press conference in Harare, Mutsvangwa lauded Mnangagwa’s move, stating that it was a “masterstroke” that thwarted those who believed they were “anointed to lead and own the Zimbabwe National Army.”

Sanyatwe, a close ally of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, was unceremoniously replaced by Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu and reassigned as Minister of Sports, replacing International Olympic Committee president-elect Kirsty Coventry.

His demotion is widely seen as part of Mnangagwa’s broader effort to weaken Chiwenga’s influence within the military and neutralize potential threats to his leadership.

Sanyatwe’s dismissal is the latest episode in the ongoing rivalry between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga, a factional battle that has shaped Zimbabwean politics since the 2017 coup that ousted Robert Mugabe.

Chiwenga, who played a pivotal role in installing Mnangagwa as president, has seen his influence gradually eroded through strategic purges of his military allies.

In recent months, Mnangagwa has reshuffled the top echelons of the security sector, ensuring that key positions are filledwith loyalists. This includes:

Replacing Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga with Stephen Mutamba in January.

Appointing former Parks boss Fulton Mangwanya as head of the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO), replacing Isaac Moyo.

Now, removing Sanyatwe and restructuring the military leadership.

The move is widely interpreted as an effort to pre-empt any internal coup attempts and to consolidate Mnangagwa’s grip on power ahead of 2028, when speculation is rife that he may seek a controversial third term.

The shake-up comes amid growing unrest within Zanu PF’s war veterans faction, led by Geza, which has been vocal about corruption and worsening economic conditions.

The veterans had called for mass protests on March 31, citing government mismanagement.

Mutsvangwa, himself a war veteran, dismissed the dissenters as power-hungry opportunists and insisted that the “new security leadership has proven its loyalty to the President and the Constitution.”

However, analysts believe that Sanyatwe’s removal is a direct blow to Chiwenga, further weakening his prospects of succeeding Mnangagwa.

The two leaders have long been locked in a cold war over the 2028 succession, with Chiwenga’s faction seeing Mnangagwa’s security reforms as a deliberate marginalization of military power in favor of civilian control.

As Mnangagwa tightens his hold on Zimbabwe’s security forces, the battle lines between him and Chiwenga continue to deepen, raising speculation about how long this fragile power balance will last.

