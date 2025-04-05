S Chikanza v Al Jazeera Media Network
- Dear @ajiunit @aljazeera. When are you going to observe Par 6, and Recital A1, of the contract you and I agreed to dated 21 Feb 2019, since the man you advertise as an Anti Corruption Activist, on our story I launched in 2015, @daddyhope not only has a serious ongoing inquiry to answer both Al Jazeera employees and his former employer for corruption in Zim (£50,000 sportscar loan port-smuggling 1996; human rights abuses against sources 2018-2024 destroying parliamentary-democracy and killing civil society members; and UK Heathrow and Gatwick Airport security breaches May-Aug 2024 being examples), but also admits to accusing the ZimEye source of tension with the Minister of Defence, something that’s causing serious harm to people 2018-2024; and as disclosed during meetings in 2022-23, he is also a publicly known collaborator working with the publicist/mentor of Uebert Angel, and the fugitive Shepherd Bushiri, Maynard Manyowa @iAmKudaMaynard . Since there is evidence of Mr Hopewell Chin’ono causing harm to the ZimEye business operation of exposing corruption that Al Jazeera contracted me for, when are you taking measures possible to protect the source who are at risk?
- When are you going to take measures to safeguard the integrity of the ZimEye media operations of exposing corruption in Zimbabwe of Uebert Angel and his mentee’s collaborator, Hopewell Chin’ono?
- As you know well, you had advance investigation-warnings of this man during work meetings in Sept 2022, not only by me, but by another Al Jazeera staffer, and an error was done to publicise him as if he is an Anti Corruption Activist in Dec 2022, 3 months later, another 2 years have elapsed and more human rights harm has been done to the ZimEye core source for the documentary(the Zimbabwe Civil Socieify) leading to scores members of then source going into hiding, and even Nelson Chamisa being harassed by your Anti Corruption Activist, Hopewell Chin’ono.
- Seeing that two economies are at stake, Zimbabwe and UK, where you are headquartered and so far Chin’ono has encouraged an identity scammer who changed name in the same year he changed his own, to compromise Gatwick Airport records, a case ruled on at Derby County Court in Oct 2024, can you communicate clearly to stop this harm to media business, and the public in general in line with ethics of journalism and fairness.
- Your Anti Corruption Activist, @daddyhope is copied herein on this public space where his disruptive conduct caused me to create over 3 different Twitter handles in order to address his disinformation.
- In what you do, kindly also label him by his real “Daddy” title he subjects the public to, not an activist, as the latter has been observed in multiple prosecutions to be harmful to the public, particularly minors and women in general. For ease of reference, is the Falkirk, Scotland Prosecution of another Daddy character he as is published, stands accused of interfering in by attempting to lure the main complainant in the prosecution over rape of kids and women in 2014.
- Kindly, notify the public and do what’s necessary to protect the news source.
- In this light, as you stripped ZimEye and myself of the power to inform, protect the source and expose corruption, kindly also safeguard the UK and Zimbabwe public, by informing them that your Anti Corruption Activist Hopewell Chin’ono has grown his career, by deceiving the news community that Grace Mupfurutsa, a ZimEye contributor since 2016, who is an NHS expert, was sent by the Zimbabwe regime to a media outfit called Gambakwe Media on 18 Aug 2020. The incident did not happen and time-stamps are clear to the effect.
- I am giving you 7 days to rectify this problem.
- https://x.com/schikanza/status/1908317763707560072?s=46
Sincerely,
Simbarashe Chikanza