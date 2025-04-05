Six Succumb To Snake Bites In 2025

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwe has experienced a concerning rise in snake bites this year, with a total of 1,686 reported cases and six fatalities, according to the latest situational report from the Ministry of Health. The report, released yesterday, highlights the ongoing risks posed by snakes in both rural and urban areas across the country.

The Ministry of Health noted, “The increase in snake bites this year has become a significant public health concern, especially with the onset of the rainy season when snake activity tends to rise.”

Snake bites in Zimbabwe are often encountered by individuals in agricultural and rural communities, where people are more likely to come into contact with venomous snakes while working or walking in the fields. Additionally, the report emphasized the importance of prompt medical attention, as timely intervention can greatly reduce the chances of severe complications or death.

In response to this growing concern, the Ministry of Health has called for increased awareness about snake safety, as well as better access to antivenom treatment in affected areas. Health experts also encourage the public to avoid areas known to have high snake activity, wear protective clothing, and seek medical help immediately after a snake bite.

As the situation develops, authorities are urging both local communities and healthcare providers to be vigilant and prepared for the possibility of more snake bite cases in the coming months.

