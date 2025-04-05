Top Masvingo Zanu PF Official Dies

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

A senior Zanu PF official in Masvingo has passed away under mysterious circumstances.

In a statement on Friday, Zanu PF Masvingo North Constituency MP Brian Mudhumi expressed his grief, saying:

“Today ( Friday ) I was at Zimuto Siding Center to pay my last respects to Cde Tandanda, our Ward 2 District Chairman.

It is a painful moment for our constituency, losing such a luminary and cadre of our great party, Zanu PF.”

He continued, “Two weeks ago, we were together, and he introduced me at Mazambara School, and now we are at his funeral… Very painful indeed. Cde Tandanda’s party history dates back to Cde Stan Mudenge’s era, and up to the time of his untimely death, he had been a stalwart of our party. Tinoti Zororai murugare Cde, RIP Baba Vimbai Zimuto.”

“Tandanda’s death has left a significant void in the party, with many remembering him as a dedicated and long-standing member of Zanu PF,” a party official said.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...