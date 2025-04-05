Video Of Mnangagwa Dishing Out Vic Falls Lands To Donald Trump

Has this meeting with Mnangagwa

happened yet @realDonaldTrump ?



“If President Trump came here today, when I'm still around, I'll be able to talk to him. I'll be able to make requests from him and say, Oh, Mister President, Zimbabwe is open for business. I know Americans like… https://t.co/0BEJFISG7R pic.twitter.com/v0KQLizzzq