Warriors Climb Five Places in FIFA Rankings

Sports Correspondent

The Zimbabwe national football team, also known as the Warriors, has made significant gains in the latest FIFA Rankings, released on Thursday. After a busy international break, the team has climbed five places to reach number 116 globally, their highest position since September 2021.

During the recent FIFA international break, the Warriors played two crucial matches against Benin and Nigeria in Group C of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers. Although they didn’t secure any wins, their draws against higher-ranked opponents earned them ten valuable points. The team drew 2-2 with Benin and 1-1 with Nigeria, showcasing their resilience and determination.

This impressive performance has not only boosted their global ranking but also propelled them to number 30 in Africa, a three-place rise. While Morocco remains the top-ranked team on the continent, the Warriors’ progress is a promising sign for Zimbabwean football.

Globally, Argentina continues to hold the top spot in the FIFA Rankings, but the Warriors’ climb is a notable achievement, especially considering their recent performances against stronger opponents.

With this momentum, the team is poised to make further gains in the rankings and potentially challenge for a spot in the World Cup.

