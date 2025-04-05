Zanu PF Councillor Arrested Over Mnangagwa Must Go Whatsapp Messages

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Zaka Ward 24 Zanu PF Councillor Zivanai Zvada is currently in police custody after being arrested on April 1, 2025, for allegedly inciting public disorder. The arrest stems from a message he forwarded in a local WhatsApp group on March 31, which included the controversial slogan “Mnangagwa must go.”

According to a source, Zvada’s arrest is tied to his support for war veteran Blessed Geza, who has been vocal in challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s attempts to undermine the constitution. The source revealed: “He is being accused of taking Blessed Geza’s side.” Geza, who led protests on March 31 against Mnangagwa’s actions, has also been spearheading efforts to initiate impeachment proceedings against the President.

The arrest of Zvada comes at a time of growing political unrest in Zimbabwe, with many citizens and activists criticizing Mnangagwa’s leadership and calling for his removal. Geza’s push to challenge Mnangagwa’s constitutional actions has garnered attention, and the protests have sparked significant debate on the state of governance in the country.

Zvada’s situation reflects the increasingly tense political climate, with local government officials now finding themselves at odds with the ruling party over the growing discontent.

His arrest has sparked further discussions on freedom of expression and political dissent in Zimbabwe.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...