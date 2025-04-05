ZRP Officers Caught Refuelling at Scene of Brutal Killing, After Suspects Pumped 3 Bullets Into Miner’s Head

Old Mutare, Zimbabwe – 5 April 2025

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Zimbabweans are demanding answers after police officers were caught refueling their vehicles at the Sino Africa Huijin compound shortly after attending a gruesome murder scene—raising widespread concern over potential bribery and collusion between law enforcement and the accused.

According to Farai Maguwu, Director of the Centre for Natural Resources Governance (CNRG), up to seven Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) vehicles lined up for fuel at the Chinese-owned compound at Premier Estate in Penhalonga. This occurred in the immediate aftermath of a reported homicide in which a Zimbabwean artisanal miner was shot three times in the face by security guards at the same location.

“@PoliceZimbabwe is it lawful for ZRP to get fuel from murder suspects? Was this a bribe? Will justice be served?” Maguwu posted on X (formerly Twitter), sparking intense national outrage.

The victim, described as an unarmed miner, was allegedly murdered with “actual intent to kill,” as Maguwu put it. He noted that guards were not acting in self-defense and labeled the incident a “clear case of homicide.”

Public Reaction:

The public backlash was swift and fierce:

Renowned academic and political analyst Ibbo Mandaza condemned the act, stating: “This is a blatant criminal act, murder! What action so far?” In a separate comment, he added simply: “Incredible!” in disbelief at the police refueling claims.

Social media user @drjaytee87, reflecting public shock, responded: “What?”

Another commenter, Tatenda Kutsirayi, pointed to the serious breach of ethics: “Interfering with suspects. This is wrong at all layers.”

Police Statement:

In response to the growing outcry, the Zimbabwe Republic Police released a statement on Saturday:

“Reference is made to the social media post by Farai Maguwu of Centre for Natural Resources Governance in connection with the violence, murder and allegations that the ZRP vehicles accessed fuel at Sino Africa, Huijin, Premier Estate, Penhalonga while attending to the report. The ZRP assures the public that investigations are being conducted in connection with the allegations. Full details will be released in due course.”

A Crisis of Confidence

Maguwu had earlier reported that the victim’s body remained on the scene for hours while police failed to respond, compounding concerns about the state’s willingness—or ability—to enforce the law in cases involving powerful foreign-owned enterprises.

This incident has reignited public debate over the role of Chinese investments in Zimbabwe’s mining sector and their relationship with state authorities. It also deepens suspicions that justice is often subverted when economic and political interests are involved.

As pressure mounts, legal observers and civil society are calling for an independent investigation and the immediate suspension of officers involved in the fuel acquisition pending the outcome of the probe.

