Be Patient When Trailing Long Vehicles

When navigating roundabouts or joining a road, it’s important to be mindful of long vehicles, such as trucks or buses, which may need to use more than one lane to make their turns. These vehicles require additional space and may take a different course than expected to safely maneuver through the area.

To ensure safety for both yourself and the driver of the long vehicle, stay well back and give them plenty of room. Remember, their size and turning radius mean they need extra space to complete the maneuver without obstruction. By keeping a safe distance and being patient, you help prevent accidents and ensure smoother traffic flow for everyone on the road.

Always be aware of the needs of larger vehicles, particularly in tight spaces like roundabouts or when merging onto busy roads. Safety and awareness are key to preventing collisions and promoting safer driving habits.

