DeMbare Fall

Sports Correspondent

MWOS FC has surged to the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table, securing a narrow 1-0 win over ZPC Kariba. The Norton-based team now boasts eleven points, thanks to a crucial first-half goal from Billy Vheremu. Making their debut in the league, MWOS currently holds a one-point lead at the summit of the standings.

In other matches, Dynamos suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of Manica Diamonds at Sakubva Stadium. The Glamour Boys had started the campaign on a strong note, with three draws and a win, but were ultimately undone by Donald Teguru’s 15th-minute strike for the Gem Boys.

Elsewhere, Scotand FC dominated Bikita Minerals with a convincing 3-0 victory. The newcomers secured their win with goals from Walter Musona and Mthokozisi Msebe, as well as an own goal in the second half.

Defending champions Simba Bhora edged out TelOne 1-0, while Greenfuel secured a narrow 1-0 win over Yadah.

