Fatal Shooting at Chinese-Owned Mine Sparks Violent Protests in Zimbabwe

By A Correspondent

A Zimbabwean artisanal miner lost his life in a tragic incident at the Chinese-owned Sino Africa Huijin mine in Premier Estate, Old Mutare, on Wednesday night. The security guards allegedly shot the miner three times in the face, prompting widespread condemnation.

Farai Maguwu, Director of the Centre for Natural Resource Governance (CNRG), expressed outrage over the incident, describing it as a clear case of homicide. Maguwu questioned the legitimacy of the guards’ actions, citing a lack of self-defense and clear intent to kill.



The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) have launched an investigation into the allegations, assuring the public that full details will be released soon. However, concerns have been raised over the police’s alleged acceptance of fuel from the Chinese compound, sparking questions about potential bias in the investigation.



The incident has sparked violent protests in the community, with locals demanding justice for the victim and accountability from the mining company. The CNRG is calling for a thorough investigation, a forensic audit of the mine’s finances, and the deportation of the Chinese operators.

This incident is not the first controversy surrounding Sino Africa Huijin. Previous concerns have been raised over the mine’s safety standards, labour practices, and alleged links to gold smuggling.

In January, a worker died under unclear circumstances, and the company offered inadequate compensation to the family .

