Joy For Stranded Zimbabweans In UK As New Law Offers Hope In CoS Scam Fallout

By Diplomatic Correspondent-Hundreds of Zimbabwean care workers stranded in the UK after falling victim to Certificate of Sponsorship (CoS) scams have been handed a lifeline following a new policy shift by the British government.

Starting 9 April, care providers in England will be legally required to prioritise recruiting international care workers already residing in the UK before turning to new overseas applicants.

The change is expected to benefit scores of Zimbabweans who were left jobless, vulnerable, and facing deportation after being defrauded by rogue sponsors.

Over the past three years, dozens of Zimbabwean migrants were lured to the UK by unlicensed or unscrupulous”employers” — many of them fellow Zimbabweans — who illegally charged them thousands of pounds for CoS documents, promising employment that never materialised.

Investigative reports by ZimEye exposed how these fake sponsors ran dubious care companies, only to shut them down or disappear once the workers arrived.

Victims were left in legal limbo, homeless, and unable to legally work.

In many cases, they had sold homes and taken out loans back home to secure the false promises of a better life in Britain.

In response to growing outrage and systemic abuse, the UK government has revoked over 470 sponsor licences in the care sector between July 2022 and December 2024, affecting more than 39,000 workers.

Many of these were linked to exploitation, debt bondage, and visa fraud.

Announcing the new rules in Parliament, the Home Office said care providers must now prove they have tried to recruit workers already in England — including those whose original sponsors lost their licences — before bringing in fresh recruits from abroad.

“This ensures that those who came to the UK to pursue a career in adult social care can do so,” said Seema Malhotra, Minister for Migration and Citizenship. “We are requiring employers to prioritise international care workers who are already here and seeking new sponsorship, before recruiting from overseas.”

Malhotra added that the government is committed to tackling visa abuse and exploitation, including banning employers from charging workers sponsorship fees — a practice that has left many Zimbabweans in deep debt and despair.

Stephen Kinnock, Minister of State for Care, echoed these sentiments, saying: “As we crack down on shameful rogue operators, we must do all we can to get the victims back into rewarding careers in adult social care.”

Alongside the changes, new wage requirements will be enforced: Skilled Worker visa holders, including care workers, must now earn at least £12.82 per hour.

Similar adjustments are being made for health and education workers, aligning pay with national scales.

The government is also tightening the Short-Term Student visa route, amid fears it is being exploited by non-genuine applicants.

New powers will allow immigration caseworkers to refuse visas suspected of being used to bypass work rules.

For many Zimbabweans stranded in the UK due to CoS scams, the changes bring a long-awaited opportunity to stay legally, find genuine employers, and rebuild their lives.

“This is a significant reprieve for our people,” said a Zimbabwean community organiser in Birmingham. “After years of suffering in silence, many will finally have a path to stability.”

