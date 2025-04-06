Madhuku Party Targets Victory in Glen View South By-election

By A Correspondent

The National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), led by Professor Lovemore Madhuku, is poised to secure a victory in the upcoming Glen View South by-election set for April 12, 2025. During a star rally held on Saturday in the Glen View South constituency, Madhuku expressed unwavering confidence in his party’s chances, positioning the NCA as a formidable political force.

At the rally, Professor Madhuku rallied support for the party’s candidate, Perpetua Mukanda, who will represent the NCA in the highly anticipated by-election. Speaking to a crowd of supporters, Madhuku emphasized the party’s readiness to challenge the political establishment and secure a victory.

“We are here to claim victory. We are a strong and formidable entity. After all, we are no pushovers,” Madhuku declared passionately. His words resonated with the crowd, reinforcing the party’s message of strength and determination in the political landscape.

Mukanda, who is the NCA’s candidate for Glen View South, was also present at the rally, garnering significant attention from the constituents. Her candidacy has sparked a sense of hope among the NCA’s supporters, as they aim to expand their political influence in the region.

The Glen View South by-election is expected to be a closely contested race, with multiple political parties vying for the seat.

The NCA, however, is aiming for a decisive win, positioning itself as a key player in Zimbabwe’s evolving political environment.

With just days left until the election, the NCA’s message of empowerment and change is resonating strongly with voters in Glen View South, as they prepare to head to the polls.

