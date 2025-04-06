Mnangagwa Ouster Gathers Momentum

By Munacho Gwamanda-President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s grip on power appears to be slipping, amid growing calls for his impeachment following revelations suggesting he may be suffering from vascular dementia.

If this condition is confirmed, the constitution allows Mnangagwa to be impeached for his fitness to govern.

War veteran and former Zanu PF central committee member Blessed Geza alleges that Mnangagwa’s deteriorating mental health has rendered him unfit for office.

During the recent inauguration of Lieutenant General Anselem Sanyatwe as Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces at State House, Mnangagwa reportedly failed to recognise his long-time political ally and Minister of Local Government, July Moyo.

According to sources present, the President asked, “Who is this man? Where is he from, and what does he do?” In a separate incident just days later, Mnangagwa reportedly expressed surprise that the country’s railway system was not operational — an issue that has been a public concern for years.

Geza claims these episodes are symptomatic of vascular dementia, a progressive cognitive disorder caused by reduced blood flow to the brain.

The condition affects memory, judgment, reasoning, language, and spatial awareness.

Sufferers may also experience confusion, irritability, depression, and problems with balance and coordination.

According to Geza, a clique of “looters” within Mnangagwa’s inner circle is exploiting his condition — allegedly manipulating him to sign documents and approve controversial decisions without full awareness of their implications.

He claims frequent and unusual visits to the President’s official residence by senior officials have raised suspicions that the ailing leader is being used as a rubber stamp by powerful interests.

Geza further revealed that a group of lawmakers has begun informal discussions on launching impeachment proceedings against Mnangagwa, citing incapacity and dereliction of duty.

If successful, this would be the first time in Zimbabwe’s history that a sitting President is removed on medical grounds.

The health revelations come at a time of renewed tensions within the ruling Zanu PF party, as long-simmering power struggles between Mnangagwa and his deputy, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, resurface.

The two men have shared an uneasy alliance since the 2017 military coup that toppled long-time leader Robert Mugabe.

Although Chiwenga was instrumental in Mnangagwa’s rise to power, their relationship has grown increasingly strained, with factional battles often playing out behind closed doors.

Chiwenga, who commands significant influence within the military and war veterans’ circles, has long been viewed as a potential successor — or rival — to Mnangagwa.

His ambition to lead has been an open secret in party corridors, and many see the current health scare as a political opportunity for him to consolidate his position.

Sources within Zanu PF say Mnangagwa has in recent months moved to sideline Chiwenga loyalists, while simultaneously promoting his own allies in both the security sector and government ministries.

Mnangagwa’s health crisis also has regional implications.

He currently serves as Chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) — a position he assumed in August 2024.

Any instability in Zimbabwe’s leadership could ripple across the region, especially given the country’s strategic location and historical political volatility.

