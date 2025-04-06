Will Madhuku Party Stop Zanu PF In Glen View South By-election?

By A Correspondent

The National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), led by Professor Lovemore Madhuku, is determined to secure a victory in the upcoming Glen View South by-election set for April 12, 2025.

At a star rally held in the Glen View South constituency on Saturday, Madhuku exuded confidence in his party’s ability to perform strongly in the election, positioning the NCA as a serious contender to challenge the political status quo.

During the rally, Madhuku passionately rallied support for Perpetua Mukanda, the NCA’s candidate for the by-election. He made it clear that the NCA is ready to go up against the established political parties and achieve victory.

“We are here to claim victory. We are a strong and formidable entity. After all, we are no pushovers,” Madhuku declared, his words galvanizing the crowd and reinforcing the party’s resolve to bring change to the region.

Mukanda, the NCA’s representative in Glen View South, also took part in the rally, drawing attention from the community. Her candidacy has brought hope to NCA supporters, who are eager to expand the party’s influence in the area.

While the Glen View South by-election is expected to be a tough contest with various political players involved, the NCA is focused on achieving a decisive win. The party aims to position itself as a key political force in Zimbabwe’s changing political landscape.

With the election just days away, the NCA’s message of empowerment and change is gaining traction among voters in Glen View South, who are preparing to make their voices heard at the polls.

Tsitsi Tawomhera is representing Zanu PF in the by-election.

