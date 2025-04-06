Winky D’s “Propaganda “Mesmerises Fans

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwe’s greatest reggae dancehall singer, Winky D, has once again proven his mettle with the release of his latest song, “Propaganda”. The track is being hailed as one of the best reggae songs ever written by a Zimbabwean artist, with fans praising Winky D’s thought-provoking lyrics and infectious beats.

“Winky D is the voice of the people,” said fan, Takudzwa Moyo. “He’s not afraid to speak truth to power and sing about the struggles of Zimbabweans. ‘Propaganda’ is a game-changer – it’s like he’s holding a mirror to society and forcing us to confront our realities.”

The song was produced by Dynamq, a renowned international reggae sound system selector and music producer from South Sudan. This collaboration has resulted in a track that is both authentic and innovative.

“I’m blown away by Winky D’s lyrical genius,” said fan, Rumbidzai Muzondo. “He’s a true artist who wears his heart on his sleeve. ‘Propaganda’ is a call to action, a reminder that we need to stand up for what we believe in and fight for our rights.”

Winky D’s music has always been a reflection of his surroundings and the struggles of his people. His Extended Play album, “Pabho”, is available to purchase or stream on various platforms, including Qobuz, Apple Music, and Amazon Music.

“Winky D is a shining star in the Zimbabwean music scene,” said fan, Tawanda Zvandasara. “He’s a beacon of hope for the youth, a reminder that our voices matter and that we can create change through our art.”

With “Propaganda”, Winky D cements his position as one of Zimbabwe’s most influential musicians, using his platform to speak truth to power and inspire his fans to take action.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...