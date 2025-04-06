Zanu PF Women’s League Invades Glen View South



By A Correspondent

The Zanu PF Women’s League made a powerful show of support for their candidate, Tsitsi Tawomhera, as they descended on Glen View South Constituency this past Saturday to rally voters ahead of the upcoming by-election.

A strong contingent of Zanu PF leaders attended the event, including Politburo member Charles Tavengwa, the Women’s League National Finance Secretary Mai Mugabe, Harare Provincial Chairperson Masimerembwa, and several other prominent provincial figures.

During the rally, Tsitsi Mugabe, a key figure in the Women’s League, addressed the crowd, expressing unwavering confidence in the party’s victory. “We are winning resoundingly here. Zanu PF is for the people,” she declared, a statement that was met with loud cheers from the gathered supporters.

The presence of these high-ranking officials underscored the importance of the by-election for the party, with the Women’s League mobilizing resources and support to ensure Tawomhera’s victory. The event was filled with energy as party loyalists gathered to reaffirm their commitment to Zanu PF’s leadership and vision for the country.

As the by-election approaches, Zanu PF appears determined to secure Glen View South, and the Women’s League’s active involvement highlights the party’s ongoing efforts to galvanize support at the grassroots level. With leaders like Tsitsi Tawomhera at the forefront, Zanu PF aims to further solidify its presence in the region.

