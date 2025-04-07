Chitembwe Takes Blame For Caps United Disappointing Loss

By A Correspondent

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe has accepted full responsibility for the team’s poor performance following a 2-1 defeat to Ngezi Platinum Stars on Sunday. The loss marked the team’s second consecutive defeat, pushing them into the relegation zone.

Speaking after the match, Chitembwe acknowledged that the buck stops with him, saying, “It is the sole responsibility of the coach to ensure the team wins matches. That responsibility is mine, and it does not lie with anyone else.”

He added, “I am the kind of person who does not shy away from that responsibility. I am responsible – big time – because, at the end of the day, the decisions I make are reflected in the team’s performance.”

Chitembwe expressed his disappointment with the team’s performance, stating, “It has not gone well – not only with the supporters, but also with the players. They are unhappy too. It has not sat well with me either. I am not happy.”

