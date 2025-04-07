Journalist Blessed Mhlanga Denied Bail Again

By A Correspondent

Zimbabwean journalist and political prisoner Blessed Mhlanga has once again been denied bail, marking the third time he has faced such a ruling.

Mhlanga, known for his critical reporting on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s actions, is being persecuted for exposing the government’s alleged wrongdoings. The Magistrate presiding over his case ruled that the bail application lacked merit.

Mhlanga is now scheduled to appear in court on 22 April 2025 for notification of his trial date.

