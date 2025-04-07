Miners 4ED Mum On Brutal Killing Of Mukorokoza

By A Correspondent



Miners4ED, a ZANU PF affiliate, hasn’t commented on the killing of an artisanal miner at a Chinese-run mine. At their annual National Chairman’s Conference, they focused on formalizing operations. “We’re urging our members to formalize and legalize their operations,” said Cde Coussie Anashe, CEO of Miners4ED.

The conference highlighted developmental projects, including an orphanage and community hall. Minister Marian Chombo praised Miners4ED’s efforts, emphasizing the importance of safety and formalization. However, the organization remained silent on the persecution of miners by Chinese nationals.

