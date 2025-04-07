Mnangagwa Openly Bribes Journalists…

By A Correspondent

In a move that has raised eyebrows across Zimbabwe, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has launched a programme to bribe journalists nationwide. The programme, spearheaded by Mnangagwa’s special advisor, Paul Tungwarara, aims to incentivize journalists and content creators to promote the government’s narrative and achievements, particularly under Mnangagwa’s leadership.

On Saturday, a statement from the President’s office outlined the details of the initiative, calling on journalists and content creators in all 10 provinces of Zimbabwe to participate in the scheme. The announcement included a direct appeal to journalists, urging them to “be part of the change” and “share the truth,” implying that the “truth” in this context is aligned with the government’s version of events.

The statement reads:

“Attention Provincial Journalists And Content Creators: Be Part Of The Change, Step Up And Share The Truth. Announcement to Journalists And Content Creators in all 10 provinces of Zimbabwe. Join the Munhumutapa Digital Hub and share your positive stories highlighting the ongoing transformation under President E.D. Mnangagwa’s leadership.”

The programme, called the Munhumutapa Digital Hub, is described as a “powerful digital space” created to promote Zimbabwe’s growth, celebrating the accomplishments of the current administration. It encourages journalists to collaborate and highlight the success stories under the Second Republic, a term used by the government to refer to Mnangagwa’s leadership. The initiative claims to foster “collaboration and celebrating the achievements and impactful work” of the government.

One key element of the programme is the promise of rewards. The statement goes on to say:

“Exciting awards will be given to those who craft and post valuable, impactful content. Your content could earn you exciting rewards while helping to shape the future.”

This promise of rewards has fueled speculation that the government is attempting to buy favorable media coverage, raising concerns over the ethics of such an approach. Critics argue that this may undermine journalistic integrity, as journalists could feel compelled to create content that aligns with the government’s narrative in order to receive the promised rewards.

The Munhumutapa Digital Hub is not just a platform for digital content; it represents an expansion of the government’s reach into the media landscape. According to the statement, structures for the initiative are being set up in all provinces of Zimbabwe, indicating that the programme is likely to have national implications. The email provided for journalists to join the initiative—[email protected]—gives further credence to the idea that the government is actively recruiting journalists to participate.

While some may argue that the initiative is an effort to promote positive stories and national progress, the move has nonetheless drawn skepticism. Critics point out that providing financial incentives to journalists could compromise the objectivity of the media, potentially turning it into a tool for government propaganda rather than a space for independent reporting.

In response to the announcement, opposition leaders have expressed concerns about the manipulation of media for political gain. They argue that the government is using this initiative to control the narrative and suppress any negative stories that may tarnish Mnangagwa’s image, particularly ahead of the upcoming elections.

In conclusion, the Munhumutapa Digital Hub may be seen as a strategic move to garner media support for Mnangagwa’s administration. However, it raises important questions about the independence of the media in Zimbabwe and the ethical implications of offering rewards for positive reporting. As the programme rolls out, the true impact on journalism in Zimbabwe will become clearer, but the initial signs point to a deepening of state influence over the media landscape.

