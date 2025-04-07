Nelson Chamisa Hits Back at Naysayers

By A Correspondent

Opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has made it clear that he will not be silenced by critics.

The MDC leader fired back at those attempting to undermine him, vowing to continue working towards his objectives despite the negative commentary.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Advocate Chamisa shared his thoughts, emphasizing that he would remain focused on his leadership journey.

He said:

“KEEP LEADING…When they talk bad about you everyday, either they fear you or they can’t handle you, or both. They are terrified by you. Keep leading them anyway. Never stop leading. Blessed Sunday!”

Chamisa’s statement reflected his determination to push forward, despite the ongoing criticism. His message to his supporters was clear: he will not be deterred by negativity and will continue to lead with strength and resolve.

The opposition leader’s remarks underline his resilience and commitment to his political agenda, even as he faces mounting challenges from his detractors.

