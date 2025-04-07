Sean Mnangagwa Named De Facto President of Zimbabwe

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | London, 7 April 2025 — In a dramatic escalation of Zimbabwe’s internal political strife, a war veterans’ group has alleged that Major Sean Mnangagwa, son of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, has been appointed the de facto President of Zimbabwe, bypassing constitutional protocol and sidelining the incumbent Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga.



The accusation comes from a newly formed group calling itself the Defenders of Vice President Chiwenga and the Constitution of Zimbabwe – England Branch, led by self-described war veteran Cde Jekanyika. In a press release issued on 6 April in Luton, England, the group claims that Sean Mnangagwa’s rise is part of a broader “parallel state” orchestrated by First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and powerful business magnate Kudakwashe Tagwirei.



According to the document, Sean Mnangagwa is now effectively controlling the affairs of the state through covert military and intelligence appointments, despite having no constitutional authority. “The Zimbabwe National Army must designate Major Sean Mnangagwa a terrorist because he has a plan to attack critical infrastructures in order to put blame on a group of war veterans who are fighting against corruption,” the group’s statement reads.

The allegations come amid growing discontent within ZANU-PF’s military-aligned factions, many of whom have grown increasingly vocal about what they describe as endemic corruption, economic collapse, and abuse of state power by the Mnangagwa family. The press release also alleges that President Mnangagwa, said to be in deteriorating health, is being manipulated by those close to him, including his wife and son.

Notably, the veterans’ group calls for Vice President Chiwenga to assume leadership after Mnangagwa’s term ends in 2028 and contests the upcoming elections. They also call for Major Sean Mnangagwa to be stripped of any military authority, labelling him a “terrorist.”

The statement further highlights a litany of corruption scandals allegedly involving the President’s family, including looting from national schemes such as the Command Agriculture programme, the Presidential goat scheme, and the controversial Gwanda solar project. It also condemns the arrests of over 100 anti-corruption protesters and the detention without trial of journalist Blessed Mhlanga.

This development marks one of the most significant intra-party challenges to Mnangagwa’s leadership since he seized power in 2017 through a military-assisted transition that sidelined Robert Mugabe.

There has been no official response from the Zimbabwean government or ZANU-PF at the time of publication.

This is a developing story.

