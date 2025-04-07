The Final Countdown: Reckoning with the Betrayers of Dzimbahwe

🔥🔥POLITICAL EUTHANASIA

It’s time for a structured “mercy killing” in defence of the demands and purpose of a country that necessarily exists for the benefit of all. Rovai dzoro…….

If our security forces don’t act readily and harshly for the robust and heightened protection of GOD and Country then perhaps we must take away all their weapons from them and have them be underwear models for camouflage clothing.

It’s time when life lived in structured pernury and bondage demands that it’s not worth the value of its perpetuation in the present state. The way that this once great nation of Dzimbahwe has been neutered, looted and raped demands the drawing of a line in the sand.

Nomore indifferent care and learned helplessness as the hordes of pillaging impostors take turns engorging their vulturous indulgences and themselves to the natural glories gifted on this nation. It’s time we draw the daggers, we beat the drums of war and call for a final reckoning.

Nyoka Musango. Nyoka Mumba. Mashayamombe, Chaminuka, Nehanda, Kaguvi, Tore, Chingaira, Mziligazi, Mupawaenda, Svosve, Murinye, Mhike, Matonjeni, Tangwena mukai……..

It’s time to not just drive the oppressor, the defiler of our virtues, the creator of foreign rituals, the generator of all that is ruining of all society and people to get LIQUIDATED. The land must be cleansed, our people avenged and destiny redirected.

Murumukai, mukai, tonderai, tendai and tarisai that now is the time. It’s time for political dirt to be driven out of our lands. Zinwanhanga, must be stopped and now. It’s the final countdown……

Dzimbahwe

🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼🇿🇼

