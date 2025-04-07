Video Why Hopewell Will Write Lengthy Posts insulting Chamisa But Never Wicknell or Chief Jose: THEY’RE SAME GANG

EDITORIAL: Hopewell Chin’ono will write lengthy posts insulting people like Chamisa…but lately, anything that involves Chivayo he is 🤐..Zvibvunzei kuti sei achinyarara?, asks Gamu

Hopewell will write lengthy posts insulting people like Chamisa…but lately, anything that involves Chivayo he is 🤐..Zvibvunzei kuti sei achinyarara? pic.twitter.com/GoaDRIqr9q — 🤎AChihera🤎 (@GamufromZim) April 7, 2025

Those better at O Level Maths already know the only difference between the two “Daddy” characters is “Wick,” and the journalism title, as they are part of the same UK Slough gang together with Chief Jose (Joseph Mhaka), who Chin’ono will never mention. Mhaka fled UK soon after conviction for high profile cheque fraud in 2008, and was not as lucky as Hopewell Chin’ono who left UK 7 yesrs earlier when Britain’s fingerprinting system was still to be integrated post 911 upgrade. As a result, Chin’ono’s name change remains out of the cache, also because he was not convicted. However, his latest notorious operations were last year when he encouraged people to compromise airport security since 29 April 2024. One of the colleagues who Chin’ono encouraged is one Jennifer Banyure, who was encouraged by Chin’ono, to sabotage Gatwick Airport’s database on 26 Aug 2024.

Banyure engaged a hacker on Chin’ono’s encouragement to delete her other name she used to enter UK and then changed in the same year Chin’ono (previously surnamed Mukusha) changed his, 2001.

Banyure was captured on camera inside Nottingham’s St James Hotel with a hacker performing the hacking operation.

Under Chin’ono’s encouragements and instructions, Banyure moved over to try and rob a senior engineer of his multi million pound property. She did this using the fake identity she shifted to in the same year Hopewell Chin’ono changed his.

Following an investigation by ZimEye however, a Derby County Court judge Justice Pittman, has ruled a clean break resolution that blocks Banyure from her manoeuvres. This was after an identity fraud case was raised at court 2 weeks after the hacking attempt. The hacker was an undercover investigative journalist. WATCH THE FULL DOCUMENTARY HERE

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/191vKuBZLt

