Zanu PF Agents Bomb Opposition Supporters in Glen View South Ahead of By-Election

By A Correspondent

Glen View South was rocked by a violent attack on the night of April 5, 2025, when supporters of independent candidate Tonderai Chakaredza were targeted in a bomb assault. The homes and vehicles of prominent opposition members, including Ward 23 Councillor Gaudencia Marera and Shadreck Rateiwa, were destroyed by unknown assailants believed to be politically motivated.

This attack comes just days before the April 12, 2025, by-election, triggered by the sudden death of Honorable Glandmore Hakata, creating a political vacuum and escalating tensions in the area.

Councillor Gaudencia Marera, who resides at House Number 337 in Glen View 1 Extension, was left devastated when he discovered that his two vehicles—a Nissan X-Trail (AGF6795) and a Honda Fit (AFL5622)—had been bombed. His fellow opposition ally, Shadreck Rateiwa, living at 737 Dare Rechimurenga in Glen View 4 Extension, also found his home severely damaged in the attack.

The bombings left extensive damage, shattering windows, damaging walls, and compromising the roofs of both properties. Councillor Marera spoke to Change Radio, visibly shaken, saying, “I am devastated by the bombing of my house and the destruction of my two cars. Politics should not resemble a life-and-death battle; rather, it is a contest aimed at representing the needs of our citizens. I vehemently condemn this violence and urge law enforcement to apprehend those responsible.”

Rateiwa, equally distraught, expressed his outrage over the destruction and the loss of his valuables. “My house was bombed, and countless valuables were lost. The damage amounts to thousands of U.S. dollars,” he lamented. “I am profoundly disappointed by the actions of these political thugs.”

Both Marera and Rateiwa are vocal supporters of independent candidate Tonderai Chakaredza, who is campaigning to represent Glen View South in the upcoming by-election. The violence has raised significant concerns about voter intimidation tactics being used by political adversaries.

Honorable Eric Murai, campaign leader for Chakaredza, condemned the attack, calling it a clear attempt to suppress support for his candidate. “Before the bombing, Councillor Marera and Rateiwa were actively campaigning for Chakaredza. This act of violence is clearly an attempt to intimidate our supporters and instill fear, aiming to suppress their willingness to vote for him,” Murai said.

Murai also confirmed that police are on the scene and conducting an investigation into the attack.

The political dynamics in Glen View South are further complicated by the presence of other candidates, including independent contenders Tungamirai Madzokere and George Makwangwaidze, along with Perpetua Mukanda of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), and Tsitsi Tranquility Towomhera, representing Zanu PF.

As the by-election approaches, the community is grappling with the aftermath of the violence. With residents bracing for the vote, there are growing concerns about the potential for more violence, casting a shadow over the integrity of the democratic process and the hope for justice in Glen View South.

