Zanu PF Unleashes Violence in Glen View South

By A Correspondent

Glen View South was shaken by a wave of political violence on the night of April 5, 2025, when supporters of independent candidate Tonderai Chakaredza were targeted in a brutal attack.

The homes and vehicles of prominent opposition members, including Ward 23 Councillor Gaudencia Marera and Shadreck Rateiwa, were bombed by unknown assailants, believed to be politically motivated.

The attack occurs just days before the upcoming by-election on April 12, 2025, following the sudden passing of the Honorable Glandmore Hakata, which has created a political vacuum in the area and heightened tensions.

Councillor Gaudencia Marera, who resides at House Number 337 in Glen View 1 Extension, was left devastated after discovering that both his vehicles—a Nissan X-Trail (AGF6795) and a Honda Fit (AFL5622)—were destroyed in the attack. Similarly, his fellow opposition ally, Shadreck Rateiwa, who lives at 737 Dare Rechimurenga in Glen View 4 Extension, found his home severely damaged by the bombing.

The bombings caused extensive damage, shattering windows, damaging walls, and compromising the roofs of both properties. Councillor Marera spoke to Change Radio, visibly shaken, saying, “I am devastated by the bombing of my house and the destruction of my two cars. Politics should not resemble a life-and-death battle; rather, it is a contest aimed at representing the needs of our citizens. I vehemently condemn this violence and urge law enforcement to apprehend those responsible.”

Rateiwa, equally distressed, shared his outrage over the damage to his home and the loss of valuables. “My house was bombed, and countless valuables were lost. The damage amounts to thousands of U.S. dollars,” he said. “I am profoundly disappointed by the actions of these political thugs.”

Both Marera and Rateiwa are vocal supporters of independent candidate Tonderai Chakaredza, who is vying to represent Glen View South in the upcoming by-election. This violent episode has raised serious concerns about potential voter intimidation tactics being used by opposing political factions.

Honorable Eric Murai, the campaign leader for Chakaredza, condemned the violence and linked it directly to efforts to suppress support for his candidate. “Before the bombing, Councillor Marera and Rateiwa were actively campaigning for Chakaredza. This act of violence is clearly an attempt to intimidate our supporters and instill fear, aiming to suppress their willingness to vote for him,” Murai said.

According to Murai, police are already on the scene and are investigating the incident.

The political landscape in Glen View South is further complicated by the presence of several other candidates, including independent candidates Tungamirai Madzokere and George Makwangwaidze, along with Perpetua Mukanda of the National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), and Tsitsi Tranquility Towomhera, representing Zanu PF.

With the by-election fast approaching, the community is left grappling with the consequences of the violent attacks. As residents brace for the upcoming vote, the hope for justice remains strong, but the fear of more violence looms, threatening to undermine the integrity of the democratic process.

