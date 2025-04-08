Advocate Chamisa Exposes Stinking Corruption In Zanu PF

By A Correspondent

Opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa has publicly condemned widespread corruption within Zanu PF, accusing the party of rampant looting and mismanagement.

Chamisa specifically pointed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the main figure behind the corruption that has plagued the country.

In his statement, Chamisa said:

“CORRUPTION STINKS—A FISH ROTS FROM THE HEAD. For almost 27 years, I’ve stood firm against corruption in all its forms. Not for applause, not for likes, or to trend, but because I believe Zimbabweans deserve better. It’s no longer enough to simply point out the rot—we all live it. The time has come to FIX IT.”

He went on to emphasize the need for systemic change, not just a change of leadership. He added:

“It begins with changing the system that enables it. Not just a change of faces, but a total renewal of values and vows.”

Chamisa reiterated his vision for a government that truly serves the people, focusing on progress and empowerment. He continued:

“Our vision is for a transformational and developmental government that serves—not steals. That builds—not bleeds. That empowers—not impoverishes.”

He concluded by calling corruption a betrayal of Zimbabwe’s liberation values and a sin against God, urging Zimbabweans to join him in the fight against it:

“Corruption is not just a crime. It is a sin against God. It’s a betrayal of the liberation values. And the cure starts with US ALL. Support this vision!”

