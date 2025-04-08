Be Wary Of Fatigue

Feeling tired behind the wheel? It’s more than just uncomfortable—it’s dangerous. Drowsy driving is a serious risk that can lead to accidents and harm, not only to you but also to others on the road.
If you’re feeling fatigued, don’t push through it. “Take a break for a safer journey,” is the crucial reminder from road safety experts. Whether you’re on a long drive or simply feeling weary after a busy day, pulling over to rest can make all the difference.
Remember, “Every life matters.” Fatigue impairs your reaction time, judgment, and focus, increasing the chances of making a critical mistake. Don’t risk it—take a short break, stretch your legs, and recharge before continuing your journey.
Prioritize safety, and let your well-being guide you to safer travels. If you’re tired, stop, rest, and return to the road refreshed. It could save lives.
Produced by
Safety and Victims Advocacy Foundation (The Gambia)
