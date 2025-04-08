Bill Antonio Reveals Future Plans

Sports Correspondent

Zimbabwean winger Bill Antonio has set his sights on playing in one of Europe’s top five leagues. Currently plying his trade with KV Mechelen in the Belgian Pro League, Antonio joined the club in 2022 from Dynamos in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League.

After initially playing for Mechelen’s development side, Antonio broke into the senior team last season. However, his progress was halted by a knee injury that kept him sidelined for nearly a year. He returned to action two months ago and is gradually regaining his top form.

In a recent interview with Het Nieuwsblad, Antonio expressed his personal ambition, saying, “I want to score goals and provide assists, but football is a team sport. My personal ambition is to play in one of the top five leagues one day, though that’s still in the future. For now, I’m doing well at KV Mechelen.”

Antonio also reflected on his recovery from injury, stating, “Physically, I feel ready, but mentally, it’s still up and down. One moment you doubt yourself, and other times you want to push too hard, too fast.”

