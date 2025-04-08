BREAKING: LEAKED IPHONE REVEALS SECRETS INSIDE UEBERT ANGEL, MUDIWA HOOD GOLDMAFIA COVER-UP OPERATION

Harare, Zimbabwe – [ZimEye Exclusive]

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Documented revelations have emerged exposing a covert media manipulation campaign orchestrated by the preacher Uebert Angel and self-proclaimed cyber intelligence expert Kudzai Mutisi. The details come from explosive screenshots obtained from an iPhone handset allegedly seized from a South African student—reportedly by Mutisi—who accused the former Zim lecturer of molestation.

The evidence paints a damning picture of how Angel moved swiftly to control the fallout from Al Jazeera’s Gold Mafia documentary, which exposed money laundering and gold smuggling operations involving high-profile Zimbabwean officials, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

How It All Began:

On 28 March 2023, Angel initiated contact with Mutisi via WhatsApp, introducing himself and stating that he was referred by “longtime pimp” @MudiwaHood. In the very same conversation, Angel requests a South African bank account, and within minutes, sends payment to Mutisi’s FNB account, confirming the financial transaction with a PDF titled “Payment Notification-5060.pdf.”

Mutisi Joins Operation GoldMafia Damage Control.

Once payment was secured, Mutisi dives headfirst into the operation, coordinating a barrage of media responses to shield Angel. In the messages, Angel explicitly seeks “decoys” and requests a script for Tafadzwa Mugwadi, ZANU PF’s Director of Information, to issue a fake public relations statement on Angel’s behalf.

Angel, desperate to appear credible, writes, “Speaking as if I speak directly to the president… even when I don’t have direct access.”

Mutisi responds by writing ready-made statements that praise Angel as a national asset, saying, “our aim here is to show that WE still have your back… you are an asset & doing work for the good of the country.”

International Disinformation: Nevers Mumba and Harry Kalaba Enlisted

The revelations take an international twist. Mutisi identifies Zambia’s former Vice President Nevers Mumba and former Foreign Minister Harry Kalaba as “first choice” figures for a regional spin campaign. Both men later appeared in videos defending Angel and minimizing the Gold Mafia allegations.

ZimEye Confirms Involvement of State Resources

Footage broadcast on ZimEye confirms Kalaba was “caught on camera” working in direct liaison with Angel as late as 23 August 2023. A separate interview features Nevers Mumba admitting he communicated with Angel before producing his own defense statement — notably delivered while brandishing Zambia’s government coat of arms, which could signal misuse of state insignia in a cross-border propaganda campaign. (Pictures below)

SECRETS INSIDE @KMutisi & UEBERT ANGEL MEETINGS- right inside the iPhone handset which the expelled lecturer took from a South African student he was fired for allegedly molesting- On 28 March 2023, @UebertAngel wrote requesting specialist services to cover up the prophet’s money… https://t.co/6tFgnC9Vsh pic.twitter.com/xw0D24TgGU — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 8, 2025

What This Means

This leak presents the strongest evidence to date that Uebert Angel, despite being a state-appointed ambassador-at-large, actively managed and paid for disinformation campaigns to neutralize the fallout of his Gold Mafia exposure. It also suggests that Zimbabwean and regional figures were co-opted into a coordinated effort to manipulate public perception, potentially violating ethical and legal boundaries.

The involvement of government-aligned actors, payments made via formal banking systems, and the precision of the media strategy—down to scripted responses for ruling party spokespersons—points to a highly organized cover-up network operating under the guise of diplomatic necessity.

. Watch ZimEye for LIVE Analysis and Full Interview Tapes.

