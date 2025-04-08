Knives Out For VP Chiwenga

Spread the love

By Munacho Gwamanda-Zanu PF has enacted a policy that would see the posting on social media of anti-President Mnangagwa messages criminalized.

The policy, which awaits final approval by the Politburo, is being presented as a disciplinary tool aimed at curbing the misuse of digital platforms.

However, insiders say it is a direct response to growing dissent within party ranks, particularly from supporters aligned with Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Social media has become a battleground for rival factions in ZANU PF, with much of the criticism directed at Mnangagwa’s reported ambitions to extend his rule beyond 2028.

Those pushing back against these moves—mostly younger members and military-linked loyalists—are widely believed to be sympathetic to Chiwenga’s presidential aspirations.

Speaking at a Zanu PF Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting at Masvingo Polytechnic on Sunday, national political commissar Munyaradzi Machacha said the policy will regulate how party members engage on digital platforms.

“The party’s social media policy is now ready. It’s with the national leadership for final scrutiny, and is only waiting for Politburo approval,” said Machacha.

He added: “This policy will guide how our members conduct themselves on social media. The days of abusing these platforms to undermine party unity are numbered.”

Machacha warned that punitive action would be taken against members who use social media to foment divisions within Zanu PF.

He emphasized that all cadres must remain disciplined and loyal to the party leader, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who remains the party’s “one centre of power.”

“I take pride in being loyal to my President. I keep my eyes firmly on him because that is the obligation of every cadre. There is nothing wrong with supporting the party leader—it is what defines loyalty in ZANU PF,” he said.

Machacha also dismissed allegations linking him to a faction of elites known as zvigananda (bourgeois), saying there was nothing unconstitutional about members having economic influence. “A chigananda is simply someone who controls the means of production—such as land—for the purpose of generating profit. That is not in violation of the ZANU PF constitution,” he argued.

The move to impose tighter digital controls comes against the backdrop of deepening tensions between President Mnangagwa and his deputy, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Since the 2017 military coup that ousted longtime ruler Robert Mugabe, the uneasy alliance between Mnangagwa and Chiwenga—then Commander of the Defence Forces—has gradually eroded.

While Mnangagwa consolidated power through a series of appointments and strategic purges, Chiwenga has retained substantial influence in both the military and key government structures.

Insiders say factional battles have intensified over succession, with social media becoming a battleground for rival narratives.

Leaks, anonymous accounts, and insider commentary have exposed internal rifts, often pitting supporters of the two men against each other.

Analysts believe the new social media policy is a direct attempt by Mnangagwa to control the narrative and silence dissenting voices within the party—especially ahead of the next ZANU PF elective congress.

“The social media policy is not just about discipline—it’s about power. Mnangagwa knows Chiwenga’s faction is restless, and the digital space has become a powerful tool for coordination and messaging,” said a political analyst who requested anonymity.

With the ruling party’s internal politics becoming increasingly volatile, the policy is likely to fuel further speculation about the future of the Mnangagwa-Chiwenga relationship—and the broader succession battle in Zimbabwe.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...