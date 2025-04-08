Machakaire Now A Free Man After 36-Day Detention For Praising Geza

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| A 34-year-old man is now enjoying his freedom after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) stopped prosecuting him after spending more than one month in detention on charges of undermining authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Alfred Ngonidzaishe Machakaire, who resides in Gowo village under Chief Makoni in Inyati in Makoni District in Manicaland province, had spent 36 days in both police cells and at Rusape Prison after he was arrested on 24 February 2025 by Zimbabwe Republic Police officers, who charged him with undermining authority of or insulting President Mnangagwa as defined in section 33(2)(a)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

According to prosecutors, Machakaire undermined authority of and insulted President Mnangagwa when he was involved in a verbal altercation with Leonard Chidemo, the ruling ZANU PF political party Councillor for Ward 5 in Makoni North constituency in Makoni District in Manicaland, who was drinking beer at Mugadza Bottle Store at Runyange Business Centre in Chendambuya, where he allegedly asked Chidemo to buy him some beer.

Chidemo reportedly told Machakaire that he did not have some money to buy him beer and this did not go down well with him and he started shouting at the ZANU PF political party Councillor.

Prosecutors said Machakaire, who was represented by Leonard Chigadza of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, undermined authority of or insulted President Mnangagwa by uttering the following words; “You Chidemo, down with Mnangagwa, I am Geza, on the 31st, the country will be fine, Mnangagwa is a vagina, you have caused the death of people in the country.”

According to prosecutors, Machakaire acted unlawfully when he allegedly uttered the insulting words and also praised Geza, a veteran of the liberation war and a ZANU PF political party central committee member, who was recently expelled from the ruling political party, after opposing manoeuvres to amend the Constitution and extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s tenure beyond two terms.

On 1 April 2025, Machakaire was a relieved man after the NPA declined to prosecute him and he was released from prison custody.

Machakaire is the latest person to be set free after the NPA recently ceased prosecution of Ishmael Maukazuva, the Councillor for Ward 12 in Chikomba West constituency in Mashonaland East province, who had been in detention after he was arrested by ZRP officers and charged with undermining authority of or insulting President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...