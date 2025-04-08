Marry Mubaiwa To Hopewell Chin’ono: ‘I Don’t Even Know You Yet You’re Announcing You’ve Met Me’

Spread the love

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | Barely a week after he popularised a misleading claim that ZANU PF Spokesman Chris Mutsvangwa fled Blessed Geza to Dubai last Monday, journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has been challenged over another statement he’s made.



This time the person questioning him is Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s ex wife Marry Mubaiwa, who Chin’ono claims he once met at a local clinic.



The mother of five is battling a barrage of false statements being made by people who are claiming to be sympathetic to her cause.



In a post, Chin’ono claims he once met Marry at a clinic where she was with an unnamed pastor, and some family members.



The first post by Hopewell Chin’ono as he claimed to have met Marry Mubaiwa

But speaking to ZimEye, Miss Mubaiwa says:

“Which pastor is this Hopewell says he saw me with?



“Why is Hopewell lying that I met him? I’ve never met him in my life, and I don’t even know him.

“I’ve never spoken with him before,” says Marry Mubaiwa.



She also adds: “What does he hope to gain from telling people that he met me? Who is sending him to lie that he’s spoke to me before, because I’ve met him, it’s all a lie?,” she charges.



“Mr Chin’ono you say you met me, where is the picture or recording, and can you name the pastor you say you saw me with?,” she asks.

She goes on to ask- “In our church we have captains, we don’t have pastors. So there’s no way you would have met me with a pastor.”



“I’ve never asked for your help. I don’t need your help, I’ve been doing just fine without you,” concludes Miss Mubaiwa.



Hopewell Chin’ono was reached for comment.



SIDE CONTEXT | Before his sudden death, the senior Journalist Geoff Nyarota instructed Simba Chikanza to deploy his 25 years-insurance-industry-expertise to finalise his (Nyarota’s) bigger-than-Willowgate investigation on Hopewell Chin’ono, who’s Nyarota’s boasting-1996 £50,000-sportscar-ex-employee who’d insulted him on social media and falsely accused an NHS whistleblower of what she’s never done. Aside corrupting the army so they falsely civil society of tension, he’s used journalism to assist Mnangagwa extend his illegal presidency. Writes Chikanza,”My investigatory expertise used to run Zimnat, Botswana Insurance, and Lion Of Uganda at 23 years age (when this Daddy character was changing his own name 3 times in under 2 years : 2000-3), is now going to saving lives and stopping large-scale economic wrongdoing. I won’t let Geoff and the people down.

[Follow some of my investigations which include GoldMafia, Banyure Gatwick Airport Hacking, Bomb Attack On Chitepo, Bomb Attack On Chiwenga, Edgar Lungu 2021, Matemadanda Poison Attack, Muchinguri COVID19 Deaths Scam, Auxillia Mnangagwa Armed Robber Expose’…] “

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...