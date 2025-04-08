Mliswa Claims Mnangagwa Is 100% Fit…

By A Correspondent

Temba Mliswa, the former ZANU PF Mashonaland West Provincial Chairman, has strongly defended President Emmerson Mnangagwa, asserting that the ruling party frontman is in excellent health.

The comments followed a video from Mnangagwa’s speech at the 3rd Africa Education Summit 2025 in Victoria Falls, which quickly gained attention on social media.

In the clip, Mnangagwa is seen delivering humorous remarks and making light-hearted gestures in Shona, leaving some international attendees confused by the playful tone.

The viral video sparked accusations from Jealousy Mawarire, who criticized Mnangagwa’s inner circle for taking advantage of him. Mawarire suggested that Mnangagwa should remain in office instead of being advised to step down and take rest.

In response to these assertions, Mliswa took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday to assert that Mnangagwa is neither frail nor unwell. He emphasized that the president remains mentally sharp for his age. Mliswa wrote:

“After the Geza uprising fizzled out, some people have started spreading stories of a fragile and sick president. Let me clarify: these rumors are far from the truth. The president is as sharp as ever for someone of his age.”

“You can’t just create a narrative and expect people to believe it. While it’s natural to have differing opinions, it’s more productive to focus on strengthening your own party or campaign rather than attacking an elected leader with baseless claims.”

“I had the opportunity to interact with the president recently at an event at his farm, and he was full of energy. He even danced to traditional music, which is hardly the behavior of someone unwell.”

“I’ve never been one to engage in sycophantic behavior, even during my time as an MP. My criticism of the government has always been constructive. The difference is that those who accuse me of bootlicking thrive on negativity and insults, something I refuse to engage in.”

“The narrative of the president being sick is completely unfounded. Just recently, at the education conference in Victoria Falls, he made a joke that fit perfectly within the context of his speech.”

“However, those who weren’t present selectively edited the video and used it to claim that he’s incompetent. Who does that? For those of us who were there, including foreign guests, the meaning was clear and had nothing to do with some amateur psychological analysis.”

“You can’t manipulate a story by cherry-picking facts to suit your agenda, just as you can’t edit a video out of context and claim it proves something it doesn’t. The president is well aware of his health, which is why he has hinted at stepping down in 2028.”

“Spreading false narratives won’t hasten his exit. Those with political insight should focus on building real grassroots support. Get involved with communities and prepare for 2028 elections instead of hiding behind social media and telling comforting lies.”

“The opposition has been trapped in this cycle for years, thinking that the 180,000 people on X represent the whole country. When the elections come, they’ll be in for a rude awakening. Right now, as someone once said, the opposition is ‘dead as a dodo.’”

“For those overseas, stop relying on false claims about the president’s health. Instead, start making plans to return home and vote. Living on a foundation of deception and unfulfilled promises won’t get you far. It’s time to create your own path.”

