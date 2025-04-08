Mnangagwa Spooks Torment Zanu PF Councillor For Sympathising With Jenarari Chiwenga

By A Correspondent

State security agents are subjecting Zanu PF councillor Zivanai Zvada from Zaka to ongoing harassment for allegedly expressing sympathy towards Vice President Constantino Chiwenga.

Zvada, who represents Ward 24 in Zaka, was detained last week by the police on charges of inciting public disorder. Since then, State security agents have been closely monitoring and tormenting the Zanu PF official.

A Zanu PF source revealed, “The man’s family is under surveillance as State Security agents fear he will influence the community to speak out against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.”

The arrest follows a controversial post shared by Zvada in a WhatsApp group. The post included a message from political activist Never Masweraseyi that read, “Mnangagwa must go,” which reportedly sparked the authorities’ attention.

The situation highlights the ongoing tensions within Zanu PF as security agencies take a hardline stance against perceived dissent within the party ranks.

